Armed robber who duct-taped Walgreens employee still had gun and duct tape in his car 2 weeks later, prosecutors say

Man chokes cop unconscious when police investigate music-video shoot: CPD
Police had responded to a call of a group who was brandishing firearms while filming a music video in the 3600 block of West 15th Street Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.
Chicago-area bar fight leaves 5 injured after shooting
Five people were injured after a shooting in suburban Chicago after an altercation at a bar. Police said that the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive after two groups of people got into an altercation at Prospect Heights bar or restaurant, according to FOX 32.
Bellwood man charged with last week's fatal shooting of worker at West Side hot dog stand
Bellwood’s Joseph Freeman, 47, shot and killed Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez on July 22 at the service window of the Original Maxwell Street restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said.
‘Greedy’ glamorous couple who sold cocaine to pay for luxury holidays and designer clothes are jailed
A GREEDY glamour couple earning £60,000-a-year turned to selling cocaine for luxury holidays and designer clothes. Katie Barrington, 29, and Trenae Greenland, 30, made more than £100 on a weekday and £200 on a weekend by dealing the class A drug. The couple, from Newport, South Wales,...
Suspect tried to rob, undo pants of CTA rider, police say
Chicago police are seeking a suspect accused of trying to rob and undo the pants of a female CTA rider. Authorities released two surveillance images.
Manager of Matteson car wash charged with trafficking 36 guns, some of which were ghost guns
CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban man was arrested on federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking more than 35 guns, including ghost guns, machine guns and rifles. Arshad Zayed, 38, of Orland Hills, was charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun, according to a news release. He was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the feds there was more going on that just the special $10 deal at the Matteson Auto Spa, located on Cicero Avenue in...
3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Screen Window on 18th Floor of Chicago Building: Police
A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a building in Chicago, according to authorities. The toddler was inside a residence on the 18th floor of a building in the 4500 block of N. Clarendon around 7 p.m. on Tuesday "when he fell through a screen window onto a parking garage below," the Chicago Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.
Off-duty NYPD officer, 2 others, robbed of watches at knifepoint in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.
1 dead, 2 wounded after nearly 40 shots were fired in Auburn Gresham shooting
A shooting in Auburn Gresham left one person dead and two wounded, Chicago police said. Nearly 40 shots were fired. A Chicago Police Department chief spoke about this very kind of incident before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week.
Gunfire rings out near El Barco Mariscos restaurant in West Town, panic ensues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People dove to the floor when shots were reportedly fired Friday evening outside a popular restaurant on Ashland Avenue in West Town.The shots were fired outside El Barco Mariscos, at 1035 N. Ashland Ave. at Cortez Street.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Chicago Police remained at the scene at 10 p.m. trying to piece the shooting together.It was not clear late Friday night whether the shooter walked up and started firing or jumped out of a car. But we do know up to 10 shots went off – scaring many on the block.A window at El Barco...
Surveillance camera shows 80-year-old store owner shooting attempted robbery suspect
Security cameras captured the moment an 80-year-old convenience store owner in Southern California shot a masked man armed with what looked like an assault rifle. According to one of the store’s employees, the owner suffered a heart attack as a result of the events, but is expected to make a full recovery.
CBS News
3 charged, including 15-year-old boy after shooting man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a 15-year-old boy are charged after shooting a man in the knee Thursday evening in Englewood. The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket, the Prius is a big target
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A growing crime trend boiled over into a dangerous shootout his week – all starting when thieves tried to steal a catalytic converter. Police said a man caught the thief in the act, and then gunfire erupted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the incident happened in broad daylight Thursday in the 2200 block of West Oakdale Avenue at the edge of North Center – close to the North Branch of the Chicago River, the Lathrop Homes development, and Hamlin Park. It was 4:46 p.m. when a 57-year-old heard loud noises from inside his house on the...
2 people in custody after shots fired at and by Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired at and by Chicago police on the Northwest Side overnight. According to police, officers approached a traffic accident in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 3 a.m. when a man fired shots from inside a vehicle. Police said an officer shot back, but neither police nor the suspects' shots hit anyone. Police said two offenders ran away, but were place into custody shortly after. Officers chased one of those suspects up to the roof of a nearby food and liquors store. Chicago Fire Department paramedics brought that suspect off the roof on a stretcher. Area Five detectives were investigatingThe Civilian Office of Police Accountability also was investigating the officers' use of force, and the officers involved were placed on 30 days of desk duty.
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
