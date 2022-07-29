Armed robber who duct-taped Walgreens employee still had gun and duct tape in his car 2 weeks later, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired at and by Chicago police on the Northwest Side overnight. According to police, officers approached a traffic accident in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 3 a.m. when a man fired shots from inside a vehicle. Police said an officer shot back, but neither police nor the suspects' shots hit anyone. Police said two offenders ran away, but were place into custody shortly after. Officers chased one of those suspects up to the roof of a nearby food and liquors store. Chicago Fire Department paramedics brought that suspect off the roof on a stretcher. Area Five detectives were investigatingThe Civilian Office of Police Accountability also was investigating the officers' use of force, and the officers involved were placed on 30 days of desk duty.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO