Lexington Park woman stunned by $25,000 lottery win

Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
It started with a Tobacco Barn
Barn wedding venues have grown in popularity over the past several years, and when Cindy Bliss found herself back on the family farm, as well as the owner of a spacious, authentic tobacco barn, she made it a source of income as the only permitted tobacco barn for events and weddings in Charles County. Her […]
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
Bay Net
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Happy days are here for a Powerball player in Upper Marlboro who won a $50,000-tier prize in the Wednesday, July 27, drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, 17,061 winning tickets were sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 Prince George’s prize.
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals
Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.
Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes In Calvert County
Police investigators in Calvert County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a suspect wanted for stealing multiple dirt bikes before taking off in a white van, officials said. An alert was issued by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office as they investigate a burglary...
Bay Net
Two People Reportedly Stabbed In Lexington Park; One Being Flown Out
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a double stabbing that has taken place in Lexington Park. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 31, first responders were alerted to reports that two people had been stabbed in the 21000 block of Enterprise Road. Police arrived...
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Bay Net
Forgotten Kitchen Stove Causes House Fire In Lusby
LUSBY, Md. – On July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a house fire happening within the 200 block of Buckskin Trail in Lusby. A neighbor of the one-story home discovered the fire when they noticed smoke coming out of the residence.
Police investigate series of weekend crimes in Glen Burnie
Police are investigating a series of crimes over the weekend in Glen Burnie. Among them, two restaurants were robbed.
Eye On Annapolis
Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
WMDT.com
New fake ID scanner making a difference in Maryland bars and restaurants
MARYLAND- A local Maryland, minority-owned business has a goal to make bars, events, and restaurants safer. They developed Card 101, which brings classes to these places to teach them how to properly check ID’s and identify fake ones. “There are a lot of people who deal with that problem,...
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
Bay Net
MISSING: Kenyada Collins, Last Seen In Mechanicsville On July 28th
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently put out an alert for a missing person. She was last seen on 7/28/22 in Mechanicsville, MD. She was wearing a Food Lion uniform. If she is seen contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Man, child go missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland, Coast Guard says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials are searching for a man and a juvenile who went missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland Monday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard, a family of five was swimming south of the 301 bridge when a man saw a young person struggling. Officials say the man swam over to help the juvenile but at some point, both went under and did not resurface.
Cellphone Thrown Into Maryland River During Lexington Park Dispute: Sheriff
A cellphone took a dip in a Maryland river after a Prince Frederick man was involved in a dispute and threw his victim's device into the water, authorities announced. Carlos Humberto Coroy Ruiz, 26, of Prince Frederick, was arrested and charged for his role in an incident in Lexington Park earlier this month, a spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff said.
