News Channel Nebraska
Sisco shows champion market hog
SYRACUSE - Tristan Sisco, the 13-year-old son of Jason and Krista Sisco of Otoe, showed the champion market barrow and overall market animal at the Otoe County Fair’s 4-H hog show on Saturday. He said his crossbred barrow did well early on at “jackpot” shows so he decided to...
News Channel Nebraska
Slama judges Clover Kids bucket calf show
SYRACUSE – State Sen. Julie Slama judged the Clover Kid bucket calf show at the Otoe County Fair. She called the first class, including five-year-old Jacob Arciniega, adorable. Class two, with seven-year-old Gus Hinrichsen showing Hector, was judged as wonderful. With two calves named Lucky, Slama was thinking about...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker football player delivers 'Look Like Somebody' message
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Last Friday the Husker football players and staff had a team meeting that was directed by a former player in hopes of sparking inspiration. Huskers 1983 starting receiver, Ricky C. Simmons is now a motivational speaker. Simmons took the opportunity to premiere a full-feature documentary about his...
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
York News-Times
Amie Just: 'Unexpected and untimely' departure of Huskers' Kayla Caffey frustrating for all involved
Those are two of the words Nebraska volleyball All-American Kayla Caffey used on Instagram on Friday to describe her departure from the program. With roughly one week to go before practice begins? Unexpected and untimely indeed. And just all-around frustrating for everyone involved. Frustrating for fans who loved Caffey and...
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
Omaha woman wins $1 million playing Powerball
LINCOLN, Neb.-Wendy Donahue of Omaha won $1 million playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. Donahue purchased her ticket at Baker’s #321 at 505 N 155th Plaza in Omaha. The ticket contained a winning play for the July 25 drawing which matched all five white ball numbers (25, 37, 38, 39, 65).
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
The Nebraska City News Press
Hey – Wait a Minute…
Granted – I would like some cooler weather – and like everyone else in agriculture, I would be so grateful for a cloudy day with a steady, gentle rain! But – I am nowhere, no way, ready for fall!. So – please quit advertising all of the...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
unomaha.edu
Flag Lowering for Daniel Stoysich
The UNO flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of Daniel Stoysich, a retired staff member who worked for UNO's telecommunications team. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in memory of retiree Daniel Stoysich. Daniel passed away on...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collided south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but injuries appear to be minor. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. It appears that the point of impact was in the freight...
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
WOWT
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
KETV.com
Meet Galactus, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Galactus — a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois — is intelligent, athletic and ready to find his life's purpose!. He enjoys working-type activities, such as nose work and...
strictly-business.com
Martin Jewelry Sets Up Shop Inside Shannon Formalwear
Located on 16th and O St., Martin Diamond Co. & Jewelry Design has set up shop inside of Shannon Formalwear – because what is better than suits and jewelry? It’s the perfect combo in one building. There is a section by the front window of Shannon Formalwear where Martin Jewelry has its counter full of rings, necklaces, and other jewelry.
Omaha-filmed movie 'It Snows All the Time' premieres Friday starring locals
A locally filmed movie premieres Friday and is raising awareness about dementia. It stars Omaha natives John Beasley and Erich Hover and other actors like Tatyana Ali and Sterling Knight.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
