In Their Shoes: Fun floral creations with The French Potager

Mississippi Press
Love BBQ? Live music? The military? Then this new event is for you
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- It there are three things that can be said with certainty that Mississippi coast residents love, it’s BBQ, live music and the military, especially its veterans. So it comes as little surprise that a new event designed to bring the former two together to benefit...
ourmshome.com
Step into Paradise at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi
Don’t let the summer waste away without spending some time at Margaritaville! Not exactly the Margaritaville that Mississippi native Jimmy Buffet sings about…but it is pretty close. Biloxi is home to the beautiful Margaritaville Resort and Family Entertainment Center. Much like Buffett’s lifestyle, Margaritaville has a laid back...
WLOX
‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. The group tries to host the event once a month. Their goal is to expose people to all of the animals that could be inhabiting their back yard and teach them about the importance of conservation.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
The Debauchery Of New Orleans
I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit that I had a totally naive and erroneous view of the French Quarter of New Orleans…which was light on jazz and Creole and heavy on debauchery. The French Quarter Of Debauchery In New Orleans. I’m a world traveler who has been to 139...
WLOX
Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis. Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
ourmshome.com
Horn Island Grill Serves Up Good Food, Good Atmosphere and Good People
“We’re not the Tiki, but we hope to be just as memorable.”. That is the sentiment felt by Karen Horn who is the owner/operator of the Horn Island Grill located in the former location of the Tiki Restaurant in Gautier, MS. For years, Karen and Gregory Horn ran a...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Gulfport, MS This Weekend
If you are looking for fun family activities in Gulfport this weekend, then you’ve come to the right place. From the zip lines at the Gulfport Zip’N Fun Adventure Park to the dolphin shows at IMMS, there is no shortage of things to do in Gulfport, MS this weekend. You can also enjoy an arts and crafts festival at Point Cadet, the Children’s museum at Gulf Islands Water Park, or even go for a sunset cruise on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
WLOX
Fish fry raises money for child diagnosed with brain tumor
WLOX
Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee
WLOX
NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
WLOX
WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community honored Donald Young. Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Over the course of the war, over 6,800 merchant seamen died, more than...
WLOX
$1.6 million has been granted for art projects and programs
WLOX
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. “We’ve just been hit...
WLOX
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
Picayune Item
Dog park under construction
Due to requests from Picayune residents, two dog parks will be constructed, one in 2022 and another in 2023. With other ongoing park renovations taking place in Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke said public demand for a place to take their canine friends for a safe walk was the main reason for adding dog parks.
WLOX
USM partners with Mississippi Aquarium for 'Shark Week'
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
WLOX
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s known that first responders band together in a time of need, including for each other’s families. Friday, the Biloxi and Long Beach Police Departments did just that, hosting a fish fry benefit for the Branning Family. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with...
Jackson Free Press
Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
