Bay Saint Louis, MS

In Their Shoes: Fun floral creations with The French Potager

WLOX
 3 days ago
www.wlox.com

Mississippi Press

Love BBQ? Live music? The military? Then this new event is for you

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- It there are three things that can be said with certainty that Mississippi coast residents love, it’s BBQ, live music and the military, especially its veterans. So it comes as little surprise that a new event designed to bring the former two together to benefit...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Step into Paradise at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi

Don’t let the summer waste away without spending some time at Margaritaville! Not exactly the Margaritaville that Mississippi native Jimmy Buffet sings about…but it is pretty close. Biloxi is home to the beautiful Margaritaville Resort and Family Entertainment Center. Much like Buffett’s lifestyle, Margaritaville has a laid back...
BILOXI, MS
99.9 KTDY

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
BoardingArea

The Debauchery Of New Orleans

I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit that I had a totally naive and erroneous view of the French Quarter of New Orleans…which was light on jazz and Creole and heavy on debauchery. The French Quarter Of Debauchery In New Orleans. I’m a world traveler who has been to 139...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis. Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Gulfport, MS This Weekend

If you are looking for fun family activities in Gulfport this weekend, then you’ve come to the right place. From the zip lines at the Gulfport Zip’N Fun Adventure Park to the dolphin shows at IMMS, there is no shortage of things to do in Gulfport, MS this weekend. You can also enjoy an arts and crafts festival at Point Cadet, the Children’s museum at Gulf Islands Water Park, or even go for a sunset cruise on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Fish fry raises money for child diagnosed with brain tumor

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Fish fry raises money for child diagnosed with brain tumor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community honored Donald Young. Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Over the course of the war, over 6,800 merchant seamen died, more than...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

$1.6 million has been granted for art projects and programs

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation. The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. Wetter set-up this week; heavy rain possible for some. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.31.22.
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

Dog park under construction

Due to requests from Picayune residents, two dog parks will be constructed, one in 2022 and another in 2023. With other ongoing park renovations taking place in Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke said public demand for a place to take their canine friends for a safe walk was the main reason for adding dog parks.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

USM partners with Mississippi Aquarium for 'Shark Week'

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s known that first responders band together in a time of need, including for each other’s families. Friday, the Biloxi and Long Beach Police Departments did just that, hosting a fish fry benefit for the Branning Family. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with...
BILOXI, MS
Jackson Free Press

Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

