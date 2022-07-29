On This Date in Wichita Falls History, Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Goes Very, VERY Wrong

Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.

