On This Date in Wichita Falls History, Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Goes Very, VERY Wrong

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Kelvin Joseph after fatal shooting incident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly addressed the Kelvin Joseph situation regarding his connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Dallas man, noting that Cowboys upper management has had ‘several discussions‘ about what to do with the former Kentucky and LSU standout defensive back. “We obviously...
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
TY Hilton Targeted to Sign with Cowboys?
A Twitter account pretending to belong to Cowboys beat writer David Helman "reported'' this week that Hilton is signing a two-year, $10-million-plus contract.
Son of Ravens DL Calais Campbell son steals the show at training camp
The Baltimore Ravens began training camp on Wednesday, with the team hungry to bounce back from a 2021 season which saw them go through a pile of different injuries. During Friday’s practice session, one thing that was learned is that a defensive lineman’s son might be following in his father’s footsteps.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
'Clean It Up': Cowboys' Jerry Jones Gives Stern Advice to Kelvin Joseph
Said Jones: “He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we’re going to give him a chance to do that.”
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts
Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season. The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier. Will that change in 2022?. It doesn't sound like it. That is not...
Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley
Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
Dallas Cowboys Most Valuable Team in the NFL — and the World
“It’s a good time to own an NFL franchise,” says Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo as she reports that the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in American football. Not only that, but Dallas’ valuation of $7.6 billion ranks it as the most valuable sports franchise in the world. Trailing the Cowboys in National Football League valuations are the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, while the Patriots, the Giants and the 49ers round out the top 5.
Andy Reid had difficult conversation with Chiefs Pro Bowler
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had a long and successful career in the NFL. Part of that is certainly down to being able to be honest with his players, even if it is not what they might want to hear. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark revealed he had...
NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Hall’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins Chandler and Sawyer arrived in April […]
Texas Tech extends official offers to several recruits
August 1st is the first day colleges are allowed to officially extend offers to 2023 recruits. Several of the prospects have announced their official offers from Texas Tech via social media. Texas Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently consists of 23 announced commits and ranks 16th nationally. The following is a...
Cowboys Are Dealing With 3 More Notable Injuries
It's barely been a week, but the Dallas Cowboys are already banged up. It all started on Monday when wide receiver James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot. He was set to miss the next 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has now...
