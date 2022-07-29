Back to School Backpack Giveaways

www.gptx.org
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
K12@Dallas
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Week After Fire, Balch Springs Families Prepare for Back to School
Families are coping, but it’s been hard, especially for those with kids ready to return to school in just over a week. As her family dug through the rubble of a lifetime of memories, 14-year-old Kayla Quinonez returned home for the first time since the fire. There are painful...
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School Supplies
HHM Health provided much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The school season is right around the corner and inflation is not making it easy for families. CBS DFW reports that HHM Health is providing relief in the form of handing out free items at their back-to-school fair. Hundreds of families waited in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a backpack.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
Five Dallas ISD schools begin classes today
While most North Texas schools start classes within the next couple of weeks, today is the first day for five Dallas schools which are part of a two-year experiment with a longer school year.
bigthought.org
Back to School: Events, Resources and After School Care
The shift from summer to the new school year is almost here. To get prepared, check out these resources before heading back to the classroom:. Thanks to resources across the city, there are numerous opportunities to gather the right supplies. New this year: Dallas ISD has announced that clear or...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year
As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday. The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD Schools
Students at five different Dallas ISD schools are back for another school year.MChe Lee/Unsplash. The school year has arrived for several schools in the Dallas Independent School District. This day also marks the first day for the district's new superintendent. According to Fox 4, five schools have begun their school year. These five schools follow the school day redesign schedule, giving them an extra five weeks of instruction.
Get free back-to-school supplies at the 26th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair
"For 26 years, the Mayor’s Back to School Fair has helped set up the children of Dallas for success."
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
WFAA
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Principal, Teachers Help Students Impacted By Balch Springs Fire
Like many neighborhoods in North Texas, in the middle of the new homes that burned in the Balch Springs fire sits the elementary school: Mackey Elementary. The staff has been hard at work. They were there Monday getting ready for day one. Just blocks away a commercial landscaper was mowing...
fox4news.com
Rise & Shine Back-To-School Rally
The Dallas Divas Two are hosting a back-to-school rally to help South Dallas families get ready for the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, July 30 from 12-3pm at Dixon Circle Missionary Baptist Church.
dallasexpress.com
Sleep Expert on Preparing Kids for Back-to-School
While it is still summer, getting kids to bed during daylight can be a struggle, but it can take as much as 12 weeks to move bedtime up or wake up an hour earlier in a healthy way. Fort Worth’s Dr. Brandy Roane, a sleep expert, spoke with CBSDFW about...
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Need back-to-school supplies? Here’s where you can get some for free in North Texas
Back-to-school shopping season is upon us and officials across North Texas are helping underprivileged families get necessary school supplies.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
Here's where and when DFW families can get free school supplies
TEXAS, USA — August is approaching and so is the upcoming school year, so supply shopping is in session. The way these prices are set up, though, it looks like they're trying to teach people's wallets a lesson. However, there are some local events that are looking to help...
