NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF PROPOSED ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATION

State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 6:08 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 315 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Drivers: Sherita M. Roper, 43, Biscayne Avenue, Warsaw; and Marco A. Valencia Garcia, 30, North Union Street, Warsaw. Roper was backing her vehicle from a parking space when she hit Valencia Garcia’s vehicle. Damage up to $2,500.
inkfreenews.com
Roland ‘Felix’ Espinoza — UPDATED
Roland J. “Felix” Espinoza, 70, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home. Felix was born June 26, 1952, in Nassawadox, Va. the son of (the late) Roberto and Susana (Reyna) Espinoza Sr. He was united in marriage to Dixie Lee (Creakbaum) Espinoza on Nov. 21, 1981, in Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
New Events At Warsaw Community Public Library
WARSAW — WCPL’s Community Outreach Services is working hard to provide quality events for our community, and August has some wonderful opportunities for you and your families!. For the teens, we have these entertaining events:. Internet Scavenger Hunt and Retro 80’s Party — 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ranger Materials Corporation v. Shane F. Dawson, $2,963.45. Hollar Dental Group v. Matt A. Everly, $510.75. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Kristin Hackworth, $775. DNF Associates LLC v. Michael...
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Comes Early To Pierceton Due To Festival
PIERCETON — Christmas came about five months early to Pierceton this year. People enjoyed “Christmas in July,” thanks to the town’s Pierceton Days Festival, held on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. The festival committee opted for the event’s theme related to the work the town’s Christmas decorations volunteer committee has done recently to get new decorations for Pierceton.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:21 a.m. Friday, July 29, 1400 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Representatives for Eagle Outdoor Signs reported the theft of money. Value: $519.27. 2:36 a.m. Friday, July 29, 200 block North Jefferson Street, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
inkfreenews.com
Another Successful Dixie Day In The Books
NORTH WEBSTER — The 2022 Dixie Day Festival was, by every appearance, a gratifying success. On Saturday, July 30, throughout the event’s six hours of operation, the town swarmed with revelers browsing and patronizing the myriad food and arts and crafts booths that lined both sides of West Washington Street from Main Street to the fairgrounds.
963xke.com
Seal coat operations planned for U.S. 27 Monday
ADAMS CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that seal coating operations are planned for U.S. 27 north of Decatur. Crews are scheduled to begin working on or after August 1, with work expected to wrap up by mid-week the following week. Work is taking place between approximately mile marker 95 to mile marker 100, which is north of Decatur to the Adams/Allen county line. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during this process.
WNDU
South Bend supermarket development plans delayed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back. City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year. However, officials say recent construction delays have developers...
WOWO News
New Property Manager Named For Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Washington D.C.-based Carr Workplaces announced Thursday it has taken over as property manager for the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district in Fort Wayne. Carr Workplaces has named Traci Oberholtzer property manager, as well as Alex Arnold as chief engineer and Megan Brown as assistant property manager. The company tells Inside Indiana Business the team, which will ultimately be comprised of eight people, will be responsible for a variety of services, including mechanical systems maintenance, capital improvements, and tenant lease administration and relations. The $286 million first phase of Electric Works, which includes more than 700,000 square feet of space, is slated to open this fall.
inkfreenews.com
Zachary ‘Zach’ Rautenkranz
Zachary E. Rautenkranz, 36, Silver Lake, formerly of Claypool, died Thursday, July 28, 2022. Zach was born July 16, 1986, in Warsaw, the son of Ronald J. Rautenkranz and (the late) Jackie L. (Bradley) Rautenkranz. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’05 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. spending the next 10 years proudly serving his country. On May 2, 2012, while stationed in New York, Zach married Morgan (Ousley) Rautenkranz.
inkfreenews.com
Alzheimer’s Support Group Meets Tuesday At YMCA In Warsaw
WARSAW — Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana is hosting monthly support group meetings at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Parkview YMCA, 1305 Mariners Drive, Warsaw. If you are a care partner with someone who has a type of dementia, please join...
inkfreenews.com
Rhoda Martin
Rhoda (Martin) Martin, 87, New Paris, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home. She was born April 3, 1935. She married Leonard B. Martin on Oct. 9, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Keith (Mary Ann) Martin, Sauk Centre, Minn., Marcia (Wayne) Eberly,...
inkfreenews.com
WAR Rally Aims To Fight Addiction
WARSAW — They told stories. Some were their own; others their family members’. All had to do with the same thing: dealing with the results of drug and alcohol addiction. People gathered at the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Friday evening, July 29, as part of Walking in Awareness and Recovery’s rally. The new organization started by Brandi Shepherd of Warsaw aims to bring awareness to addiction and help those locally dealing with it.
inkfreenews.com
More Pickleball Courts Popping Up In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — To Bob Rich of Warsaw, playing pickleball is “addictive.”. “I want to play almost every day,” he said. Rich isn’t alone in Kosciusko County regarding his passion for the sport. He’s one of those who play with the Pickleball Phanatics, a group of players in the Warsaw area.
inkfreenews.com
Harry Sherman
Harry C. Sherman, 72, Syracuse, died July 28, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born March 5, 1950. He married Patricia Cross in 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his only son, Lukas (Brenda) Sherman, New Paris; two grandchildren; and a sister, Arvilla (Lee) Brinkmeyer, Fairfield, Ohio.
inkfreenews.com
Ervin Mullet
Ervin J. Mullet, 92, Goshen, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen. He was born May 30, 1930. He married Bonnie Lou Pederson on Dec. 22, 1953; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Ronald H. (Anne) Mullet, Milford and Vicki L. (Lisa Kelly) Mullet, Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Metzler, Goshen.
