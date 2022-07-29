Volunteers needed for International Coastal Cleanup

www.volusia.org
Related
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
volusia.org
Community Assistance offices to move
Several offices from Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will move from 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, to the county’s West Annex at 121 W. Rich Ave. The offices represent administration, housing and grants, and the Section 8 program. The offices will be closed on Friday, Aug.12, to accommodate...
Palm Coast Turtle Trail set to unveil new turtle sculpture Friday
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Palm Coast Arts Foundation will introduce a new turtle to the public art Turtle Trail on Friday. Turtle #17 will be unveiled at 10 a.m. at Mala Campra Park. Artist Chance Hancotte designed the turtle with inspiration from Dr. Rampa and Manop Rattanarithikul, who...
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
click orlando
1 dead in Brevard mobile home fire, officials say
PALM SHORES, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Palm Shores. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Jason Mattern said he...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
vieravoice.com
Jacqueline's Bakery opens Suntree store
One of Brevard County’s best French bakeries has opened a second location in Suntree. Jacqueline’s Bakery and Café, which specializes in French artisan breads and pastries, opened its Suntree store at 6977 North Wickham Road in the Suntree Plaza near Niki’s Restaurant on June 18. Jacqueline’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
click orlando
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
flaglerlive.com
10 Years After 1st Built, Belle Terre Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project Underway
Replacement of the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School is underway, with demolition and replacement efforts being conducted by Custom Built Marine Construction, with oversight from the City of Palm Coast’s Stormwater & Engineering Department. The existing timber walkway is currently undergoing...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home
A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
click orlando
200 gallons of iron sulfate spilled at Port Canaveral, officials say
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Approximately 200 gallons of iron sulfate were spilled at Port Canaveral Thursday afternoon, according to the Canaveral Port Authority. A spokesman with the Canaveral Port Authority told News 6 the spill happened on the dock at South Cargo Berth 3 at about 3:05 p.m. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Police asks public for help locating missing man last seen at Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 50-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week. According to police, James Williams was last seen on July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway. If you have any information...
click orlando
‘Thinking of killing him for a while:’ Merritt Island woman accused of stabbing roommate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A woman suspected of stabbing her roommate with two knives was arrested Friday on Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Erica Black, 32, was arrested two days after being accused of stabbing...
Comments / 1