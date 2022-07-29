ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volunteers needed for International Coastal Cleanup

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vieravoice.com

East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon

The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
COCOA, FL
volusia.org

Community Assistance offices to move

Several offices from Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will move from 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, to the county’s West Annex at 121 W. Rich Ave. The offices represent administration, housing and grants, and the Section 8 program. The offices will be closed on Friday, Aug.12, to accommodate...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Brevard mobile home fire, officials say

PALM SHORES, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Palm Shores. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Jason Mattern said he...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Jacqueline's Bakery opens Suntree store

One of Brevard County’s best French bakeries has opened a second location in Suntree. Jacqueline’s Bakery and Café, which specializes in French artisan breads and pastries, opened its Suntree store at 6977 North Wickham Road in the Suntree Plaza near Niki’s Restaurant on June 18. Jacqueline’s...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head

DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home

A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
PALM COAST, FL

