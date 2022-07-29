City Council to hold FY 2022-2023 Budget Workshops

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The first of four city council workshops to discuss the fiscal year 2022-2023 proposed annual operating and capital budget will be held Friday, August 5, at 9:00 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 1201 Leopard Street. At this workshop, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council will be presented with the proposed budget for police, fire, solid waste, and employee benefits Departments.

The fiscal year 2022-2023 proposed budget totals $1.4 billion and is scheduled to be adopted by the mayor and city council on September 6, 2022. The FY 2023 budget would take effect on October 1.

The budget addresses the mayor and city council's community priorities and focuses on essential city services. It provides substantial investment in public safety, streets, parks, and water and wastewater utilities.

Three additional budget workshops are scheduled for August 11, August 18, and August 25.

The public is welcome to attend these workshops.

The FY 2023 proposed budget can be found at: https://www.cctexas.com/budget2023 and www.cctexas.com/financial-transparency.

These budget workshops can also be viewed live on any of the following City communication channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99