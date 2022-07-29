Mass. Health & Human Services Office: MassHealth's Extended 12-Month Postpartum Coverage Approved by the Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

insurancenewsnet.com
Mississippi should extend health coverage for new mothers
One of the most important issues I am pushing is for the State of Mississippi to extend health care insurance coverage for new mothers. This much needed coverage was first offered as part of the Affordable Care Act. Mississippi. is one of twelve states that has refused to accept expanded...
Illinois health insurers propose price increases for Affordable Care Act exchange plans [Chicago Tribune]
Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange, at healthcare.gov, are proposing average rate increases of about 3% to nearly 16% for plans in 2023. Consumers can begin shopping.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Washington Judge Rules Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Exceeded His Authority by Banning Credit-Based Insurance Scoring
Judge Indu Thomas ruled that Insurance Commissioner Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a permanent rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. granted the industry's Petition for a Declaratory Judgment and invalidated the rule. This is an important victory for consumers as Insurance Commissioner Kreidler's rule disrupted the insurance marketplace for consumers (especially for seniors) raising rates for more than a million.
Insurers in cannabis suit want case heard in federal court
Several New Mexico health insurers involved in a class-action lawsuit that argues they should bear the brunt of the cost of medical cannabis for patients are trying to move the case to federal court. The seven insurers – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, True Health New Mexico,...
Health insurance provider directories often have errors; what to do, a health consumer guide
Health insurers' directories often have errors and outdated information despite state and federal regulations that require insurers to take steps to make them more accurate. If you have medical insurance, chances are you've become exasperated at some point trying to find an available doctor or mental health practitioner in your health plan's network.You find multiple providers in your plan's directory, and you call them. All of them. But the number is wrong. Or the doctor has moved or retired or isn't accepting new patients. Or the next available appointment is three months away. Or the provider isn't actually in your network.Despite state and federal regulations that require more accurate health plan directories, they still can contain errors and often are outdated.Flawed directories not only impede our ability to get care. They also signal that health insurers aren't meeting requirements to provide timely care even if they tell regulators they are.Worse, patients who rely on erroneous directory information can face inflated bills from doctors or hospitals that turn out to be outside their network.In 2016,
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Press-Enterprise]
Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found numerous...
Kemper Announces Agreement to Sell Reserve National to Medical Mutual of Ohio
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: KMPR) has agreed to sell Reserve National Insurance Company. and its subsidiaries, which are predominantly focused on accident and health insurance, to. Medical Mutual of Ohio. for. $90 million. . The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions with an expected closing in late...
CAR INSURANCE COULD COST MORE IN NEW JERSEY
Two state senators − both personal injury attorneys − are pushing a bill that would raise the minimum requirement for automotive liability insurance and could lead to an increase in the cost of those premiums for drivers. Senate. President. Nicholas Scutari. , D- Union. , and Sen. Jon...
Louisiana's insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Aug. 1—Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into. Louisiana's. troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when...
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening; thousands at risk
A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's...
Policymakers should deploy new tools to curtail inflation: Michael Shields
Guest columnist Michael Shields is a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. An "aggressive" response from the Federal Reserve could cause a recession, because by raising interest rates, the Fed intentionally slows the economy and reduces hiring. As of May, Ohio had 134,000 fewer jobs compared with pre-COVID February 2020. This...
Fla. Gov. DeSantis Reappoints Erin Knight to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Erin Knight to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. She is a Certified Financial Planner and has volunteered her time with the. Baptist Health Foundation. ,. March of Dimes. , the. Miami Foundation. , and the. Junior League of...
Mass. A.G. Healey: CEO of Taunton Insurance Agency Pleads Guilty in Connection With Fraud and Embezzlement Scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The CEO and President of a Taunton -based insurance agency pleaded guilty in connection with an embezzlement scheme that left client companies uninsured, Attorney General. Maura Healey. announced today. David G. Pietro. , age 67, of. Sandwich. , and his company,. DGP-Miles Insurance Agency. ,...
Mega Millions ticket wins $1.28 billion lottery jackpot
A ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize in the game’s 20-year history, according to results posted Saturday. Why it matters: The jackpot rolled 29 times since April and if no one won Friday's drawing lottery officials said the prize had the potential to grow to $1.7 billion for Tuesday's drawing,…
