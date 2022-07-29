Mass. Health & Human Services Office: MassHealth's Extended 12-Month Postpartum Coverage Approved by the Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Health insurers' directories often have errors and outdated information despite state and federal regulations that require insurers to take steps to make them more accurate. If you have medical insurance, chances are you've become exasperated at some point trying to find an available doctor or mental health practitioner in your health plan's network.You find multiple providers in your plan's directory, and you call them. All of them. But the number is wrong. Or the doctor has moved or retired or isn't accepting new patients. Or the next available appointment is three months away. Or the provider isn't actually in your network.Despite state and federal regulations that require more accurate health plan directories, they still can contain errors and often are outdated.Flawed directories not only impede our ability to get care. They also signal that health insurers aren't meeting requirements to provide timely care even if they tell regulators they are.Worse, patients who rely on erroneous directory information can face inflated bills from doctors or hospitals that turn out to be outside their network.In 2016,

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO