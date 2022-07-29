ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fidelity Ranks in Top 50 Insurers

By EIN Presswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
insurancenewsnet.com

InsuranceNewsNet

Humana ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience

For two years in a row, Humana ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience (CX) quality in Forrester’s proprietary 2022 U.S. Customer Experience Benchmark survey. The ranking was based on responses from more than 96,000 U.S. survey respondents from 13 U.S. industries, including Airlines; Auto and Home Insurers; Auto Manufacturers (Luxury, Mass Market); Banks (Direct, Multichannel); Credit Card Issuers; Federal Government Agencies; Health Insurers; Hotels; Investment Firms; Retailers; Utilities.In addition to being named the health insurance industry leader in customer satisfaction, Humana ranked highest in providing:
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

RIVERSOURCE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S NARRATIVE ANALYSIS

RiverSource Life Insurance Company ("RiverSource Life") and its subsidiaries are referred to collectively in this Form 10-Q as the "Company". The following discussion and management's narrative analysis of the financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the "Forward-Looking Statements" that follow, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes presented in Item 1 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Intact Insurance Group USA LLC Completes Acquisition of Managing General Agent Highland Insurance Solutions

PLYMOUTH, Minn. , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC. (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of. Highland Insurance Solutions. ("Highland"), the. U.S. construction division of. Tokio Marine Highland. (TMH), from. Tokio Marine Kiln.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On July 27, 2022 , National Western Life Insurance Company (the "Company"), a. National Western Life Group, Inc. Funds Withheld Coinsurance Agreement (the "Agreement") with. Aspida Life Re Ltd. ("Aspida"), a reinsurer organized under the Laws of. Bermuda. . Pursuant to the.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

August 2022 Investor Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, development plans, regulatory activities, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, & the effects of competition are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known & unknown risks, uncertainties & other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Kin Insurance Surpasses $70 Million in Gross Written Premium in Second Quarter, Increasing 204% Year-to-Date

Kin Continues to Grow While Making Further Progress Towards Financial Goals. , the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the second quarter ended. June 30, 2022. :. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005168/en/. Kin finished...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from. Zacks Investment Research. . Access a. Zacks. stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Carpe Data Appoints William Magowan as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Duck Creek sales leader joins Carpe Data to accelerate go-to-market strategy and drive continued growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe Data, a next-generation provider of innovative emerging and alternative data products for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of. William Magowan. as Chief Revenue Officer. He assumes the role from.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Rhino Announces Strategic Partnership with AmTrust Financial

NEW YORK , July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino, the leading real estate technology company and pioneer of security deposit insurance, announced today its partnership with. in premium-writing capacity for its core product offering. AmTrust Financial. , an international property and casualty insurer, will join Rhino's existing panel of industry-leading...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

What's Next for Invitae?

Investors started to lose confidence in genetic-testing company Invitae (NVTA) - Get Invitae Corporation Report in late 2021. The business had become bloated and inefficient, and was trying to move in every direction at once. In an attempt to make sense of the complexity, management unveiled a dashboard of metrics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InsuranceNewsNet

Crop and Livestock Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Zurich, AIG: Crop and Livestock Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Crop and Livestock Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PICC,
AGRICULTURE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health insurance provider directories often have errors; what to do, a health consumer guide

Health insurers' directories often have errors and outdated information despite state and federal regulations that require insurers to take steps to make them more accurate. If you have medical insurance, chances are you've become exasperated at some point trying to find an available doctor or mental health practitioner in your health plan's network.You find multiple providers in your plan's directory, and you call them. All of them. But the number is wrong. Or the doctor has moved or retired or isn't accepting new patients. Or the next available appointment is three months away. Or the provider isn't actually in your network.Despite state and federal regulations that require more accurate health plan directories, they still can contain errors and often are outdated.Flawed directories not only impede our ability to get care. They also signal that health insurers aren't meeting requirements to provide timely care even if they tell regulators they are.Worse, patients who rely on erroneous directory information can face inflated bills from doctors or hospitals that turn out to be outside their network.In 2016,
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Mercury Insurance accused of overcharging ‘good drivers’ [The Press-Enterprise]

Press-Enterprise (Riverside, CA) California’s insurance commissioner has issued a notice of noncompliance against. , alleging the company violated consumer protection laws by selling its highest-priced policy to “good drivers” instead of the lowest-priced policy for which they qualified. The action follows a department investigation that found numerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

