ALTA Applauds House for Passing SECURE Notarization Act

House votes to modernize notary process
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has a bit about the arcane tradition of notarizing documents and how the practicality of the notary and their metal squeeze stamper may belong to another era, even advocating anarchy in the face of the age-old process. “You ever want to just grab it out of his...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Washington Judge Rules Insurance Commissioner Kreidler Exceeded His Authority by Banning Credit-Based Insurance Scoring
Judge Indu Thomas ruled that Insurance Commissioner Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a permanent rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. granted the industry's Petition for a Declaratory Judgment and invalidated the rule. This is an important victory for consumers as Insurance Commissioner Kreidler's rule disrupted the insurance marketplace for consumers (especially for seniors) raising rates for more than a million.
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise on drug prices
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number of drugs, but even that is a threshold Democrats have never before been able to…
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
In her oral ruling invalidating the rule, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas said that Kreidler exceeded his statutory authority, according to Kreidler's office. Republicans, insurers and others decried the move at the time, saying that it would add costs to people on fixed incomes, like the elderly, who have benefited from reduced insurance…
Legislation aims to bring transparency to health care
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established protections for consumers related to surprise billing and transparency in health care. The Hospital Price Transparency Rule of 2021 required hospitals to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide. The Transparency in Coverage Rule requires health insurers and group health plans, including self-funded clients, to provide cost-sharing data to consumers.
In response to complaints, clarification: insurance companies must provide contraceptive counseling
The Department of Health and Human Services stated in the guidance that contraceptive and birth control counseling at no additional cost is protected by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. No loopholes. HHS, along with the Department of Labor, explained that complaints from women seeking birth control who have been denied coverage have…
NAIC special committee focused on access to health networks by minorities
Inequities in health care can be viewed every day when looking at which populations have easy access to specific levels of care and which ones do not. A Special Committee on Race and Insurance workstream heard presentations on the problem this week during a 90-minute web call. The committee was established two years ago in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.
Episode 4 | Building Disaster Resilience
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. The spring of 2019, following heavy rains across the Midwest, something that will always stick with me is a couple of small towns in. Nebraska. . I wouldn't even have known in some cases that these were towns. Floodwaters had overtaken many...
CAR INSURANCE COULD COST MORE IN NEW JERSEY
Two state senators − both personal injury attorneys − are pushing a bill that would raise the minimum requirement for automotive liability insurance and could lead to an increase in the cost of those premiums for drivers. Senate. President. Nicholas Scutari. , D- Union. , and Sen. Jon...
