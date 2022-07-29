Voluntary Boil Advisory issued for HHRWD customers in and around Morris

wrbiradio.com
Batesville National Night Out
— The City of Batesville will be hosting the annual National Night Out this Wednesday evening. The event is co-hosted by the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville. Festivites will be taking place at Liberty Park from 5:30 until 7:30 PM. All are invited to come out and enjoy a family-friendly evening.
Solid Rock Bible Fellowship Church
Directions: corner of Harrison and Monroe Streets in Napoleon.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Lee Mathews, 68, Cross Plains
Lee A. Mathews, Jr., 68, of Cross Plains passed away at 3:40pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born in Batesville on January 29, 1954, the son of Lee Sr. and Rovena Flint Mathews. He was married to Edwena “Wendy” Pyles and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2020. He married Rosalie Henderson Hooton on September 5, 2021 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Bryan (Cassandra) Mathews of Hebron, Kentucky; two daughters Cara (Bill) O’Connell of Norfolk, Virginia and Lisa (Brian) Zistler of Lawrenceburg; 4 grandchildren; three step-children Dyveke (Mike) Cox of Waverly, Charity (Bill) McGammon of Bloomington, and Damon Hooton of Versailles, along with 4 step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean. Mr. Mathews was a 1972 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 1981 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lee’s working career spanned over 40 years in Ripley County law enforcement. He was a member of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years and served as Versailles Town Marshal for 9 years. He also worked the security detail at the Ripley County Courthouse. Lee enjoyed bowling, wood working, golf, traveling, and playing cards. Lee was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church, the Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 4 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery at Cross Plains. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Memorials may be given to the Shop With a Cop program in care of the funeral home.
wbiw.com
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
New Castle man killed in I-865 crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 865. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Terry Ingle was a front seat passenger in the vehicle that drove into the median and landed upside down in a creek. He died at the scene.
James Richard Seibel, 70
James Richard Seibel, 70, of Greensburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951 in Greensburg, the son of Ralph and Ruth Maxine Wingham Seibel. Jim was a graduate of Greensburg Community High School. He worked at Bohn Aluminum and Al Reynold’s. Survivors include:...
Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe
Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe, 53, passed away at his home in Greensburg, Indiana on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ken was born on March 16, 1969, in Greensburg as the son of Raymond and Mary Nobbe. Ken graduated from Greensburg High School in 1987 and went on to further his...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
Police Blotter 7/30/22
[None Provided] Batesville Police Department Law Incident Summary Report.
Dawne Michelle Myers-Back (Shelly), 62
Dawne Michelle Myers-Back (Shelly), 62 of Greensburg, passed away Friday morning, July 22, 2022 at DCMH in the company of her husband and daughter. Shelly was born September 12, 1959 to William Myers (Fuzzy) and Patricia Wick. She graduated from Greensburg Community High School. She worked at Print Pack for many years and retired from Saint Paul Tavern.
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, Dillsboro
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, of Dillsboro passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Isiah was born on Tuesday, December 19, 2000 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Michael Eisenmenger and Jennifer (Behnke) Lucas. Isiah worked for The Waters of Dillsboro and most recently for Pizza Hut in Lawrenceburg as a cook. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and helping people.
Pauline Witkemper, 101
Pauline Witkemper, 101, of Greensburg passed away on July 30, 2022. She was born on February 3, 1921 in Decatur County, the daughter of Frank and Eliza Reed Ketchum. Pauline was a graduate of Napoleon High School. On June 28, 1941 she married Russell Witkemper. She owned and operated the Grocery Store in Millhousen for 21 years. She worked at BCA for 21 years as well. Pauline was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
