The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It

By Laura Bradshaw
 4 days ago
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel

I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota

Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Moon Dogs Top Rox 5-1

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-1 at Mankato Monday night. The Moon Dogs went out to a 4-0 lead before the Rox scored their lone run in the 8th inning. Charlie Condon went 1-2 with a RBI and Brice Mathews, Ike Mezzenga and Garrett Pennington each had a double for the Rox.
St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day

St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN

Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
St Cloud Tech High School Hosts Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- The summer learning program at St. Cloud Tech High School played host to the Commissioner of Education Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Muller visited with staff and students about the benefits of the summer programs, especially for students learning English as a second language. The...
