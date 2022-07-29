The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It

minnesotasnewcountry.com
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
Check Out Pippy, This Week’s Adoptable Pet
We had the great pleasure of talking to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and up for adoption this week in a cool cat named Pippy! This good looking cat needs a home and family and just may be the perfect new addition to your family. Meet Pippy!...
Minnesota Pharmacist Claims “Religious Beliefs”, Denies Service
This isn't just a recent trend. This case happened in 2019 and according to FOX 9 the lawsuit that resulted went to trial this past Monday. The suit claims two different pharmacies refused to fill this woman's prescription for the "morning after pill" after she said a condom had broken during sex.
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Moon Dogs Top Rox 5-1
The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-1 at Mankato Monday night. The Moon Dogs went out to a 4-0 lead before the Rox scored their lone run in the 8th inning. Charlie Condon went 1-2 with a RBI and Brice Mathews, Ike Mezzenga and Garrett Pennington each had a double for the Rox.
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day
St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
Theisen Brothers Earn World Plates At BMX World Finals
ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud brothers achieved their goal on the worlds biggest stage. Lucas and Jacob Theisen each earn a World plate at the BMX World Finals in France last week. On Day 1 of the competition, Jacob took 8th and Lucas finished 5th on their cruiser bikes.
SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN
Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night
UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
St Cloud Tech High School Hosts Commissioner
ST. CLOUD -- The summer learning program at St. Cloud Tech High School played host to the Commissioner of Education Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Muller visited with staff and students about the benefits of the summer programs, especially for students learning English as a second language. The...
Free Hearing Test Kiosks Available At Local Pharmacy Locations In St. Cloud
I spoke with Jason Miller, Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Coborn's Pharmacy recently about the new Free Hearing Check Kiosks that are available at certain locations in the St. Cloud Area. The Kiosks are free to use, and are now available at Coborn's on Pinecone Road in Sartell, and also in...
