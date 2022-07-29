Ramapo College Students Launch a Climate Change Project at Meadowlands Environment Center

“The new single is “a13” and it's the first song on the new record, “Elevator” and “Elevator” is my 25th solo record so it's kind of a special one for us; we play “a13” in the show as well as some other things from “Elevator.” There's in fact, nine things in the show that we've never played before but there's also a lot of the power trio material that people like, like the King Crimson stuff and some other good songs and there's an acoustic section where I do a solo acoustic guitar and voice thing for about 20-minutes and take some question and answers from the audience. So, it's a very good well-rounded show with lots of different things.”

NEWTON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO