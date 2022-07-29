ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo College Students Launch a Climate Change Project at Meadowlands Environment Center

Fritz G. Fragé Appointed City of Newark's Director of Public Safety

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 1, 2022, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark's Director of Public Safety. "We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team," said Mayor Baraka. "He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark's Public Safety Department to a higher level."
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022

Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from July 24-30, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 7 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Passaic).
CDC Theatre presents "La Valentía"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Union county is home to a vibrant Latinx community and for the fourth year the Hispanic Theatre Festival will take the stage at CDC Theatre in Cranford. This time the all-Spanish language play presented will be the award-winning comedy by Spaniard Alfredo Sanzol, "La Valentía", in its American premiere. If you like slapstick humor and a good ghost story, all told with the richness and beauty of Spanish language, plan to see “La Valentia”. The show runs September 9 & 10 at 8:00pm and September 11 at 2:00pm.
Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Fourth Annual Scholarship to Leonia High School Graduate to Study Animation and Fine Arts

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) Frank DeLorenzo Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded Pilar Carranza, a graduate of the Leonia High School class of 2022 in Leonia, New Jersey, its fourth annual scholarship. This fall, Carranza plans to attend Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and study animation and fine arts.
Passaic County to Hold Picnic on Sunday to Celebrate the Passaic County Park System

(PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ) -- The County of Passaic and the Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., in conjunction with the National Association of Olmsted Parks, will host a picnic at the Rocky Hollow Picnic Area at Garret Mountain Reservation on Sunday, July 31st. This year marks the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — author, journalist, public official, urban planner, and founder of American landscape architecture. Olmsted and his successor firms designed thousands of landscape and park projects across the country. In 1927, the Passaic County Park Commission hired the Olmsted Brothers firm to design the Passaic County Park System.
Ocean County Library Jackson Branch to Present Concert, Discussion by Kaleigh Brendle

(JACKSON, NJ) -- Kaleigh Brendle, the partially-sighted New Jersey collegian and ardent visual-impairment rights advocate, will speak about her experiences and perform her own music at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, August 13 at 2:30pm. The Villanova student and Howell High School alumnus will recount her struggle with the College Board over conditions under which blind and deafblind students were given advanced-placement tests during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Find Your Inner Artist: Paint Parties Coming to Five Ocean County Library Branches

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Exercise your creative side and have fun with friends during late-summer adult paint parties at five Ocean County Library branches. All supplies will be provided. Staffers from Carazy Paint of Little Egg Harbor will offer step-by-step instruction as participants create their own ocean-themed masterpieces. The parties are coming to Lacey, Berkeley, Lakewood, Tuckerton, and Plumsted branches.
Newark to Host Annual Latin Festival on August 21st

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery will host the Annual Latin Festival on Sunday, August 21, from noon to 10:00pm., on Bloomfield Avenue between Lake Street and Clifton Avenue, in Newark's North Ward. The event is themed Newark Forward Minus Violence Equals Our Future.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Pride and Prejudice" Outdoors in Plainfield

(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- The front porch of the duCret School in Plainfield will be transformed into a English Regency-era family home when Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents outdoor performances of Pride and Prejudice August 19-21. Lizzy will see Darcy as she climbs the stairs to the porch. Mr. Collins will wander in the gardens with Charlotte, and Jane and Bingley will dance under the trees in the soft August breeze.
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...7/28/22

“The new single is “a13” and it's the first song on the new record, “Elevator” and “Elevator” is my 25th solo record so it's kind of a special one for us; we play “a13” in the show as well as some other things from “Elevator.” There's in fact, nine things in the show that we've never played before but there's also a lot of the power trio material that people like, like the King Crimson stuff and some other good songs and there's an acoustic section where I do a solo acoustic guitar and voice thing for about 20-minutes and take some question and answers from the audience. So, it's a very good well-rounded show with lots of different things.”
August Events at Morven Museum & Garden

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- There are a number of exciting historical events taking place at Morven Museum & Garden this August. On Thursday, August 4 at 6:30pm, join Monmouth University Professor and former US Army Fort Monmouth Command Historian Melissa Ziobro for a talk on the “Hello Girls,” who were women employed by the US Army Signal Corps as telephone switchboard operators during WWI.
Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for "The Addams Family"

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of The Adams Family on Monday, August 8 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The Addams Family, the third production by the MAC’s recently formed adult theater group, will be performed on October 21-23, 28-30 and will be directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.
Cindy Yoon to Launch Studio Hiedra

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Cindy Yoon is launching her studio (Studio Hiedra) and presenting it as a Pop Up Shop on August 6 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Riverside Gallery, located in the Riverside Mall. Having worked in the corporate design world for years, Cindy Yoon founded Studio Hiedra (pronounced ee-ae-dra)...
State of the Arts program Focuses on Nai-Ni Chen

The internationally renowned dancer and choreographer Nai-Ni Chen died tragically in a swimming accident late in 2021. In this week's special program, State of the Arts takes a touching look back at the life and artistry of one of New Jersey's most revered artists. Born and trained in Taiwan, she...
