Fort Concho National Buffalo Solider Days Celebration Underway

SAN ANGELO – Fort Concho on Thursday began its celebration of the National Buffalo Solider Day Thursday evening with an event that included a retreat ceremony and a three volley saluted at the National Historic Landmark site.

The following is a gallery from the event:

"The garrison flag waved high and proud as members of our community attended the retreat ceremony for Buffalo Soldier Day. We were honored to have soldiers of the 344th MI Battalion commence the program with the lowering of the colors," stated Fort Concho in a Facebook Post. "Living history soldiers of the Tenth Cavalry accepted the colors and provided the three-volley salute in memory of the Black regulars who served on the frontier. The salute was followed by the playing of taps by Pvt. Thomas."