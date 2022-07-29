3 Replies to "LOST DOG: Chip the Corgi - BACK HOME"

Four weeks after confirmation that the original Ma’ono in West Seattle had been permanently closed and sold, we know what’s moving into the space: Italian food. We’ve confirmed that Dué Cucina will open its fourth location at 4437 California SW. Dué Cucina specializes in “authentic Italian cuisine,” centered on pasta – its founders are both from Tuscany; you can see the menu here. Its three restaurants are on Capitol Hill, in Roosevelt, and in Kirkland. In our brief conversation with co-founder Davide Macchi this afternoon, he told us they just got the keys to the space and don’t know yet how long it will take to get ready to open. They’re hoping it’ll be this fall.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO