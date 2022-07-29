ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sixteen dead in Kentucky flood, one of the 'most devastating' in state history

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddFrl_0gxfnlX900
Flooded House, Following a Severe Rainstorm BanksPhotos/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — At least 16 people have been killed amid devastating flooding in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday, and he expects that number to "get a lot higher."

Two children are among the dead, according to the governor.

More than 294 people have been rescued from floodwaters in eastern Kentucky so far, and that number will likely rise, Beshear said.

Officials do not have a reliable number of people unaccounted for, he said.

On Thursday, Beshear called it "one of the worst, most devastating" floods in the state's history, and said he anticipates this will be one of the deadliest floods in Kentucky in "a very long time."

A flash flood emergency was issued in Kentucky late Wednesday as 2 to 5 inches of rain pounded the Bluegrass State.

The state is combating washed out roads, destroyed homes and flooded schools, according to Beshear.

Thousands of residents are expected to lose their homes, he said.

The water still hasn't crested in some areas, the governor said Friday.

As of Friday morning, central and eastern Kentucky remained under a flood watch, according to Beshear. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in eastern Kentucky through Monday.

"While rain totals are not expected to be as high, flooding still remains a concern due to saturated grounds," the governor tweeted.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

At least 26 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 26 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday morning. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Radio

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Radio

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. — (AP) — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of hills,...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
Local
Kentucky Government
WSB Radio

Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Radio

Abortions in young girls are not uncommon, experts say

NEW YORK — The story of a 10-year-old rape victim traveling from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care captured headlines earlier this month, illustrating what impact the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, a landmark decision which established a federal right to abortion, has had on access to abortion for people around the country.
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
WSB Radio

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets

LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Eastern Kentucky#Disaster Management#Abc
WSB Radio

3rd Wisconsin Dem US Senate candidate bows out, backs Barnes

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear frontrunner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
WSB Radio

Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy on Friday, but his attorney said it should not disrupt the defamation damages trial underway in Texas that seeks to force Jones to pay $150 million or more to the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.
AUSTIN, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy