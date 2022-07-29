Fort Concho National Buffalo Solider Days Celebration Underway

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep spread across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO