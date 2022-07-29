ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sixteen dead in Kentucky flood, one of the 'most devastating' in state history

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrENX_0gxfjDrP00
Flooded House, Following a Severe Rainstorm BanksPhotos/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — At least 16 people have been killed amid devastating flooding in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday, and he expects that number to "get a lot higher."

Two children are among the dead, according to the governor.

More than 294 people have been rescued from floodwaters in eastern Kentucky so far, and that number will likely rise, Beshear said.

Officials do not have a reliable number of people unaccounted for, he said.

On Thursday, Beshear called it "one of the worst, most devastating" floods in the state's history, and said he anticipates this will be one of the deadliest floods in Kentucky in "a very long time."

A flash flood emergency was issued in Kentucky late Wednesday as 2 to 5 inches of rain pounded the Bluegrass State.

The state is combating washed out roads, destroyed homes and flooded schools, according to Beshear.

Thousands of residents are expected to lose their homes, he said.

The water still hasn't crested in some areas, the governor said Friday.

As of Friday morning, central and eastern Kentucky remained under a flood watch, according to Beshear. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in eastern Kentucky through Monday.

"While rain totals are not expected to be as high, flooding still remains a concern due to saturated grounds," the governor tweeted.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

At least 26 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 26 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday morning. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid the threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

PRESTONBURG, Ky. — (AP) — At least 25 people died — including four children — when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky’s governor said Saturday. “We continue to pray for the families that have suffered an unfathomable loss," Gov. Andy Beshear said. ”Some having...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. — (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
Local
Kentucky Government
KRMG

Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Crews battling major wildfires in California and Montana worked to protect remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
KRMG

West Virginia toll collector injured after semi hits booth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia toll collector suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer slammed into a tollbooth on Friday morning, authorities said. The collector for the West Virginia Turnpike was injured on the southbound lane of the toll plaza in Chelyan when the semi, which was carrying an oversized load, attempted to use the wrong lane at about 7 a.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
DES PLAINES, IL
KRMG

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Eastern Kentucky#Disaster Management#Abc
KRMG

Colorado clerk gets primary recount after raising $250,000

DENVER — (AP) — A prominent Colorado election conspiracy theorist, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, will get a recount after all, state officials announced Thursday, now that she has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Peters...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KRMG

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
KRMG

Tulsa man found in California with missing teen faces new charges

The Tulsa Police Department announced Friday a man wanted here, who was arrested in California now faces new charges. FOX23′s John Asebes broke this story Thursday night after weeks of work. Today we learned, Christopher Bartley was arrested in California for harboring a runaway, contributing to the delinquency of...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Authorities uncover large prison contraband operation

OKLAHOMA CITY — State authorities uncovered what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General history. Intelligence gathered by the Criminal Interdiction Division of the OIG pointed investigators to a storage unit in Oklahoma City, the agency announced in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

The Tulsa Wedding Show brings one-stop shop for weddings

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s premier bridal fair featured more than 100 exhibits, with representatives from all aspects of the wedding business. This nearly 30-year-old event was made to be a one-stop shop for weddings. FOX23 spoke with Vicki Taylor, the owner of The Tulsa Wedding Show. “I just...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy