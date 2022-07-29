Asymmetric control of light at the nanoscale

www.nature.com
Photochemical spin-state control of binding configuration for tailoring organic color center emission in carbon nanotubes
Incorporating fluorescent quantum defects in the sidewalls of semiconducting single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) through chemical reaction is an emerging route to predictably modify nanotube electronic structures and develop advanced photonic functionality. Applications such as room-temperature single-photon emission and high-contrast bio-imaging have been advanced through aryl-functionalized SWCNTs, in which the binding configurations of the aryl group define the energies of the emitting states. However, the chemistry of binding with atomic precision at the single-bond level and tunable control over the binding configurations are yet to be achieved. Here, we explore recently reported photosynthetic protocol and find that it can control chemical binding configurations of quantum defects, which are often referred to as organic color centers, through the spin multiplicity of photoexcited intermediates. Specifically, photoexcited aromatics react with SWCNT sidewalls to undergo a singlet-state pathway in the presence of dissolved oxygen, leading to ortho binding configurations of the aryl group on the nanotube. In contrast, the oxygen-free photoreaction activates previously inaccessible para configurations through a triplet-state mechanism. These experimental results are corroborated by first principles simulations. Such spin-selective photochemistry diversifies SWCNT emission tunability by controlling the morphology of the emitting sites.
P-type electrical contacts for two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Digital logic circuits are based on complementary pairs of...
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements
Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
The interplay of polar effects in controlling the selectivity of radical reactions
Radical reactivity is a powerful tool for molecular construction that often provides bond-forming strategies and retrosynthetic disconnections complementary to those available through ionic and metal-mediated approaches. Understanding reactivity and selectivity patterns in radical chemistry is crucial to harness and develop the full potential of open-shell species in synthetic settings. Polar effects operate at the transition-state level of all radical reactions and have important implications in controlling their outcomes. The recognition of the key factors that respond to polar effects can be used to understand reactivity trends and also to rationally enhance (or mute) the intrinsic reactivity of specific molecular sites over others. These features render radical reactivity easy to predict and, therefore, programmable. In this Review we highlight some of the key underlining mechanistic features associated with polar effects and we accompany our discussion with representative synthetic examples.
Detection of relativistic fermions in Weyl semimetal TaAs by magnetostriction measurements
Thus far, a detection of the Dirac or Weyl fermions in topological semimetals remains often elusive, since in these materials conventional charge carriers exist as well. Here, measuring a field-induced length change of the prototype Weyl semimetal TaAs at low temperatures, we find that its c-axis magnetostriction amounts to relatively large values whereas the a-axis magnetostriction exhibits strong variations with changing the orientation of the applied magnetic field. It is discovered that at magnetic fields above the ultra-quantum limit, the magnetostriction of TaAs contains a linear-in-field term, which, as we show, is a hallmark of the Weyl fermions in a material. Developing a theory for the magnetostriction of noncentrosymmetric topological semimetals and applying it to TaAs, we additionally find several parameters characterizing the interaction between the relativistic fermions and elastic degrees of freedom in this semimetal. Our study shows how dilatometry can be used to unveil Weyl fermions in candidate topological semimetals.
Magnetic molecules as local sensors of topological hysteresis of superconductors
Superconductors and magnetic materials, including molecules, are key ingredients for quantum computing and spintronics. However, only a little is known about how these materials interact in multilayer nanostructures like the hybrid architectures nowadays under development for such advanced applications. Here, we show that a single layer of magnetic molecules, Terbium(III) bis-phthalocyaninato (TbPc2) complexes, deposited under controlled UHV conditions on a superconducting Pb(111) surface is sensitive to the topology of the intermediate state of the superconductor, namely to the presence and evolution of superconducting and normal domains due to screening and penetration of an external magnetic field. The topological hysteresis of the superconducting substrate imprints a local evolution of the magnetisation of the TbPc2 molecules in the monolayer. Element and surface selective detection is achieved by recording the X-ray magnetic circular dichroism of the Tb atoms. This study reveals the impressive potential of magnetic molecules for sensing local magnetic field variations in molecular/superconductor hybrid devices, including spin resonators or spin injecting and spin filtering components for spintronics applications.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Observation of the hyperfine structure and anticrossings of hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of LiYF:Ho
Resolved hyperfine structure and narrow inhomogeneously broadened lines in the optical spectra of a rare-earth-doped crystal are favorable for the implementation of various sensors. Here, a well-resolved hyperfine structure in the photoluminescence spectra of LiYF4:Ho single crystals and the anticrossings of hyperfine levels in a magnetic field are demonstrated using a self-made setup based on a Bruker 125HR high-resolution Fourier spectrometer. This is the first observation of the resolved hyperfine structure and anticrossing hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of a crystal. The narrowest spectral linewidth is only 0.0022"‰cmâˆ’1. This fact together with a large value of the magnetic g factor of several crystal-field states creates prerequisites for developing magnetic field sensors, which can be in demand in modern quantum information technology devices operating at low temperatures. Very small random lattice strains characterizing the quality of a crystal can be detected using anticrossing points.
Incoherent broadband mid-infrared detection with lanthanide nanotransducers
Spectral conversion of mid-infrared (MIR) radiation to visible (VIS) and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths is a fundamental technology for spectroscopy and imaging; however, current MIR-to-VIS/NIR conversion technology is limited to nonlinear optics with bulky crystals or resonant nanocavities. Here we report lanthanide-based MIR-to-NIR nanotransducers that enable broadband MIR sensing at room temperature by harnessing ratiometric luminescence changes. The ratiometric luminescence of lanthanide nanotransducers in the NIR region can be incoherently modulated by MIR radiation in the 4.5"“10.8"‰Âµm wavelength range. Ratiometric modulation of luminescence enables a detection limit of ~0.3"‰nW"‰Ã—"‰Âµmâˆ’2 with an internal quantum efficiency on the order of 3"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3. The ratiometric sensor based on lanthanide nanotransducers does not require cryogenic cooling, polarization control, phase matching or nanoantenna design for light confinement. We also developed a camera with lanthanide nanotransducers, which enable room-temperature MIR imaging. We anticipate that these lanthanide nanotransducers can be extended to MIR light manipulation at the microscale for chip-integrated device applications.
Impacts, processes and projections of the quasi-biennial oscillation
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. In the tropical stratosphere, deep layers of eastward and westward winds encircle the globe and descend regularly from the upper stratosphere to the tropical tropopause. With a complete cycle typically lasting almost 2.5 years, this quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) is arguablyÂ the most predictable mode of atmospheric variability that is not linked to the changing seasons. The QBO affects climate phenomena outside the tropical stratosphere, including ozone transport, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Madden"“Julian Oscillation, and its high predictability could enable better forecasts of these phenomena if models can accurately represent the coupling processes. Climate and forecasting models are increasingly able to simulate stratospheric oscillations resembling the QBO, but exhibit common systematic errors such as weak amplitude in the lowermost tropical stratosphere. Uncertainties about the waves that force the oscillation, particularly the momentum fluxes from small-scale gravity waves excited by deep convection, make its simulation challenging. Improved representation of the processes governing the QBO is expected to lead to better forecasts of the oscillation and its impacts, increased understanding of unusual events such as the two QBO disruptions observed since 2016, and more reliable future projections of QBO behaviour under climate change.
Hardness and corrosion behavior of an Al-2Mn alloy with both microstructural and chemical gradients
An Al"“2Mn binary alloy with gradient microstructure and chemistry near its surface was fabricated by combining surface mechanical treatment and post-ageing treatment. TEM results indicate that the minimum grain size of the topmost surface layer is below 100"‰nm. As revealed by SIMS results, Mn is depleted in the surface layer with ~2"‰Î¼m in thickness, which is due to the "short-circuit" diffusion along grain boundaries and dislocation pipes. Microhardness and corrosion testing results revealed that both hardness and corrosion resistance increase substantially with this gradient design. XPS and Mott"“Schottky results demonstrate that the oxide film of the gradient Al"“Mn alloy is thinner and denser than that of the coarse-grained sample. Our design method of obtaining gradient distribution both in microstructure and chemistry near metal surface lights a pathway for overcoming the trade-off between properties such as strength and corrosion in 3000 series Al alloys.
New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing
Engineers at Caltech have developed a switch—one of the most fundamental components of computing—using optical, rather than electronic, components. The development could aid efforts to achieve ultrafast all-optical signal processing and computing. Optical devices have the capacity to transmit signals far faster than electrical devices by using pulses...
Realizing coherently convertible dual-type qubits with the same ion species
Trapped ions constitute one of the most promising systems for implementing quantum computing and networking1,2. For large-scale ion-trap-based quantum computers and networks, it is critical to have two types of qubit: one for computation and storage, and another for auxiliary operations such as qubit detection3, sympathetic cooling4,5,6,7 and entanglement generation through photon links8,9. Although the two qubit types can be implemented using two different ion species3,10,11,12,13, this approach introduces substantial complexity into creating and controlling each qubit type14,15. Here we resolve these challenges by implementing two coherently convertible qubit types using one ion species. We encode the qubits into two pairs of clock states of the 171Yb+ ions, and achieve microsecond-level conversion rates between the two types with one-way fidelities of 99.5%. We further demonstrate that operations on one qubit type, including sympathetic laser cooling, single-qubit gates and qubit detection, have crosstalk errors less than 0.06% on the other type, which is below the best-known error threshold of ~1% for fault-tolerant quantum computing using the surface code1,16. Our work establishes the feasibility and advantages of using coherently convertible dual-type qubits with the same ion species for large-scale quantum computing and networking.
Two-step regulation of centromere distribution by condensin II and the nuclear envelope proteins
The arrangement of centromeres within the nucleus differs among species and cell types. However, neither the mechanisms determining centromere distribution nor its biological significance are currently well understood. In this study, we demonstrate the importance of centromere distribution for the maintenance of genome integrity through the cytogenic and molecular analysis of mutants defective in centromere distribution. We propose a two-step regulatory mechanism that shapes the non-Rabl-like centromere distribution in Arabidopsis thaliana through condensin II and the linker of the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton (LINC) complex. Condensin II is enriched at centromeres and, in cooperation with the LINC complex, induces the scattering of centromeres around the nuclear periphery during late anaphase/telophase. After entering interphase, the positions of the scattered centromeres are then stabilized by nuclear lamina proteins of the CROWDED NUCLEI (CRWN) family. We also found that, despite their strong impact on centromere distribution, condensin II and CRWN proteins have little effect on chromatin organization involved in the control of gene expression, indicating a robustness of chromatin organization regardless of the type of centromere distribution.
Quantum topology in the ultrastrong coupling regime
The coupling between two or more objects can generally be categorized as strong or weak. In cavity quantum electrodynamics for example, when the coupling strength is larger than the loss rate the coupling is termed strong, and otherwise it is dubbed weak. Ultrastrong coupling, where the interaction energy is of the same order of magnitude as the bare energies of the uncoupled objects, presents a new paradigm for quantum physics and beyond. As a consequence profound changes to well established phenomena occur, for instance the ground state in an ultrastrongly coupled system is not empty but hosts virtual excitations due to the existence of processes which do not conserve the total number of excitations. The implications of ultrastrong coupling for quantum topological systems, where the number of excitations are typically conserved, remain largely unknown despite the great utility of topological matter. Here we reveal how the delicate interplay between ultrastrong coupling and topological states manifests in a one-dimensional array. We study theoretically a dimerized chain of two-level systems within the ultrastrong coupling regime, where the combined saturation and counter-rotating terms in the Hamiltonian are shown to play pivotal roles in the rich, multi-excitation effective bandstructure. In particular, we uncover unusual topological edge states, we introduce a flavour of topological state which we call an anti-edge state, and we reveal the remarkable geometric-dependent renormalizations of the quantum vaccum. Taken together, our results provide a route map for experimentalists to characterize and explore a prototypical system in the emerging field of ultrastrong quantum topology.
Novel transport properties of the Î±-T lattice with uniform electric and magnetic fields
We report a theoretical study of electronic transport properties of Î±-T3 lattice nanoribbons in the presence of uniform electric and magnetic fields. Landau levels with an unexcepted fashion are obtained in the system, and unique flat bands are observed due to the crossed electric and magnetic fields. We found that the nondispersive flat band of Î±-T3 lattice is distorted and split to many dispersive energy levels when electric and magnetic fields are applied. A double constriction structure of Î±-T3 lattice is considered to investigate the quantum transport in the flat band, and novel quantum transport properties are obtained, which shows great differences from conventional Dirac electrons. Our results show that the flat bands of Î±-T3 lattice can also contribute to the quantum transport properties and play an important role in the development of novel Dirac electron device.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Probing spin fluctuations of the quantum phase transition in CeAl by muon spin rotation
We report on the dynamics of a magnetic-field-driven antiferromagnetic-to-paramagnetic quantum phase transition in monocrystalline Ce3Al via transverse-field muon spin rotation (TF-ÂµSR) experiments down to low temperature of \(\sim\) 80 mK. The quantum phase transition is of a spin-flip type and takes place on the Ce"“Al magnetic chains as a result of competition between the indirect exchange and the Zeeman interaction of the Ce moments with the external field, applied along the chain direction (also the direction of the antiferromagnetic axis). The Ce moments are not static at \(T \to\) 0, but fluctuate in their direction due to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle. Upon applying the magnetic field sweep, the fluctuations exhibit the largest amplitude at the quantum critical point, manifested in a maximum of the muon transverse relaxation rate at the critical field. The quantum nature of fluctuations observed in the TF-ÂµSR experiments is reflected in the temperature independence of the average local magnetic field component along the external magnetic field at the muon stopping site(s) and the muon transverse relaxation rate within the investigated temperature range 1.5Â K"“80 mK. Quantum fluctuations are fast on the muon Larmor frequency scale, \(\tau_{0} <\) 10"“10Â s.
A conflict between spatial selection and evidence accumulation in area LIP
The lateral intraparietal area (LIP) contains spatially selective neurons that help guide eye movements and, according to numerous studies, do so by accumulating sensory evidence in favor of one choice (e.g., look left) or another (look right). To examine this functional link, we trained two monkeys on an urgent motion discrimination task, a task with which the evolution of both the recorded neuronal activity and the subject's choice can be tracked millisecond by millisecond. We found that while choice accuracy increased steeply with increasing sensory evidence, at the same time, the LIP selection signal became progressively weaker, as if it hindered performance. This effect was consistent with the transient deployment of spatial attention to disparate locations away from the relevant sensory cue. The results demonstrate that spatial selection in LIP is dissociable from, and may even conflict with, evidence accumulation during informed saccadic choices.
Monochromatic light measurement via geometric phase and Fourier-transform spectroscopy method
The paper introduces a method for the measurement of monochromatic light using the geometric phase shift in a polarizing interferometer and applying the Fourier transform spectroscopy method. This is achieved with no mirror displacement or change in the actual optical path difference. Our method uses the rotation of a half-wave plate with increments on the order of degrees of arc, which is easier to control and reliable to reproduce. This approach provides flexibility in choosing the spectral range and a novel way of performing such measurements. It is demonstrated how the achromatic nature of the geometric phase allows only for monochromatic measurements to be acquired. The method is described theoretically and its performance is validated via measurements of several low-coherence light sources. Three possible applications of the method are also described, two of which are advantaged by using a detector array and, surprisingly, the achromaticity of the geometric phase.
