Exclusive: Biden EPA to Tackle Coal Industry Carbon With Rules on Other Pollutants

electrek.co
The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]
Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
Joe Manchin says he wants Congress to pass climate programs after he tanked passage of climate programs
Manchin's swerving positions is fueling Democratic criticism that he had strung the party along on negotiations to lock in Biden's agenda.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Red states are building a nation within a nation
It was a revealing sign of the times when the Supreme Court last week, in response to a lawsuit from the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, blocked President Joe Biden's administration from changing a key element of federal immigration policy.
Manchin Signs on to Biden’s Climate Agenda. But There’s a Catch.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. On Thursday, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to support an array of...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
Democrats pummel Joe Manchin for dealing a serious blow to Biden's climate agenda: 'It's infuriating'
Democrats are lighting up Manchin after he moved to obstruct their climate agenda. One Senate Democrat "questioned" whether Manchin should chair a key energy panel. Manchin maintains he's open to cut a deal on a climate bill later without committing. Some fellow Senate Democrats have had enough of Joe Manchin.
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn't mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. As...
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Maria Bartiromo Says Falling Fossil Fuel Investment Is Emergency, Not Climate Change
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said Sunday that the real climate-change emergency is America’s declining investment in fossil fuels, not finding renewable sources to gain energy independence. (Watch the video below.) As debate over global warming continued to boil amid soaring summer heat, the conservative TV personality attempted to...
Forget Manchin, American voters are ‘biggest, most reliable killer’ of climate agenda: Washington Post column
In her latest piece, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued that critics shouldn’t solely focus the blame on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for current inaction on climate change, it’s the fault of American "voters." Rampell’s Tuesday column, titled, "Manchin wasn’t the only one to kill climate action," declared...
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
No, China Didn't Threaten to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane Over Taiwan Visit
Tensions have been running high over speculation that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could visit the disputed island of Taiwan during a tour of Asia.
Joe Biden Urges Democrats To Take Manchin's Offer, Punt On Climate Spending
The president is bowing to reality following objections to his agenda from conservative West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.
Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection. The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes...
Washington Examiner
Depleting already insufficient Pacific forces, Biden sends F-22s to Europe
Six Air Force F-22 fighter jets are on their way to Poland. The crew's mission is to strengthen NATO's deterrent posture in Eastern Europe and deter Russian aggression. The allies this mission most benefits are deserving: The Baltic states and Poland spend at least NATO's 2%-of-GDP target on defense. They also support U.S. efforts to restrain China's increasingly bold Communist imperialism.
The Manchin Climate Compromise Doubles Down on Car Culture
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Here are some words you won’t find in the text of the 725-page Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the climate compromise between Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a bill described by Ed Markey, one of the Senate’s most reliable climate allies, as “the most significant investment in environmental justice and climate action in American history”: Public transportation. Bicycles. Electric bicycles. The word “walk” or derivatives appear once in a $1.9 billion appropriation to improve walkability or otherwise mitigate pollution impacts from new highways or other power infrastructure. If history is any guide, very little will actually go to improving walkability; almost all will go towards noise barriers and pollution monitoring systems. Rails, as in trains, are mentioned five times, only to explicitly make them ineligible for funding.
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
