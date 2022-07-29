Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 15, governor says

go955.com
Death toll climbs to 4 in California’s largest wildfire this season
YREKA, Calif. (Reuters) – Search teams have found two more bodies in an area scorched by a forest fire raging for a fifth day in northern California near the Oregon border, bringing to four the number of lives lost in the state’s biggest blaze this year, officials said on Tuesday.
Soldano issues statement on Primary Election results
MATTAWAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Republican Gubernatorial Primary in Michigan has officially been called, with Tudor Dixon winning the nomination to take on Gretchen Whitmer this November. “As I have stated from the beginning, Republicans throughout the state must be focused on retiring Gretchen Whitmer,” said Soldano. “I...
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Benson thanks election officials and workers for smooth election, outlines next steps
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson thanked Michigan’s election officials and election workers on Tuesday, August 2, for administering smooth and secure primary elections across the state, and described the steps to certify the results. “I’m thankful to the more than 1,600 township, city...
Seven Michigan prosecutors reaffirm their position on abortion prosecution following August 1 Michigan Court of Appeals decision
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested a temporary restraining order after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on Monday, August 1, that county prosecutors can enforce the state’s 1931 law that criminalizes abortion without exceptions and punishes doctors and nurses who offer reproductive health care.
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was shot, and two others were injured during a home invasion Friday night, July 29. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office working to piece together of what exactly took place when shots were fired during the incident that happened 11:48 p.m. at Gull Run Apartments in in Comstock Township.
