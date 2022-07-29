Puerto Rico officials respond to lack of medical care in beach town with resources

www.cbsnews.com
CBS News
I-Team: Former head of Massachusetts Veterans' Services back on state payroll
Francisco Urena, who resigned in the wake of deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, is back on the state payroll. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Pennsylvania's Democratic governor sues to stop GOP measures on abortion and voting
Pennsylvania's Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court...
Kentucky floods death toll climbs amid renewed threat from heavy rain
The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC's "Meet The Press" that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from last week's storms.
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say
A helicopter that authorities said appeared to be homemade crashed in Florida on Saturday, killing at least two people who were onboard. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter landed between two buildings on a private property in Clay County around 10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officials found the helicopter engulfed in flames and badly damaged.
CBS News
Winning ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Illinois, one $1 million ticket sold in New Hampshire
BOSTON - One Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28 billion jackpot was drawn in Illinois Friday night. The winning numbers drawn were: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14. The cash option for the jackpot is $747.2 million. Twenty tickets matched all five numbers, including one ticket sold...
CBS News
First Alert Weather Saturday Night Forecast
Meteorologist Darren Peck has the latest on 2 Northern California wildfires and the Bay Area microclimate forecast. (7-30-22)
