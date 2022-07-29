Marcus Williams: Prattville Disabled Vet Helping Bring Awareness to the Cause #StillServing

elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Advertiser
VA holding claims clinic for local veterans
The federal Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a Rural Veterans Claims Clinic on Aug. 9 to assist local residents with filing claims and let them know about other benefits. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clanton Recreation Center, 305 Lay Dam Road in...
alabamanews.net
“National Night Out” to Be Celebrated with Events in Montgomery
National Night Out will be celebrated with events throughout Montgomery on Tuesday night. This event is part of a nationwide crime-fighting effort, designed to get people to meet their neighbors and law enforcement officers. It’s estimated that 38 million people will take part in 16,000 U.S. communities. People are...
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
alabamanews.net
Maxwell Air Force Base Returns to Indoor Face Mask Policy
People at Maxwell Air Force Base and the Gunter Annex are once again required to wear face masks indoors, due to the rise in COVID cases in Montgomery County. Mark Gaston, the public affairs chief of the 42nd Air Base Wing has released a statement to Alabama News Network, saying:
alreporter.com
Governor appoints two county commissioners, district attorney
The Alabama Governor’s Office released Friday the latest three state appointments, all of which are effective immediately. The three appointments include two county commission seats and a district attorney position. Carmen Moore-Zeigler was appointed to serve on the Montgomery County Commission. Zeigler’s appointment comes after the passing of longtime...
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama
Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you'd expect.
Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
WSFA
State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
elmoreautauganews.com
Pine Level Incorporation: Community Meeting Set Aug. 22 at Marbury High School
Informational materials and petitions are being made available to residents regarding the proposed incorporation of Pine Level. A Community Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. August 22 at Marbury High School for those interested. Pine Level [Autauga County], AL – Members of the committee formed to pursue incorporation of...
selmasun.com
Selma police confiscate guns, arrest six in raid at former Dripz Lounge downtown on Friday
Selma police arrested six people and confiscated 11 guns during a business compliance check Friday night at the former Dripz Lounge on Water Avenue. The club, which has been the center of complaints from other downtown businesses, has been temporarily shut down after police found several business license violations as well as guns and drugs during a routine compliance check.
WSFA
City officials to break ground on new west Montgomery fire station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this week for a new fire station on Montgomery’s west side. The future home of Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current structure is about half a mile away on Rosa Parks Avenue.
WSFA
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week: Nugget has healed from Horrible Abuse and is Waiting at a New Start at Life
Nugget is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd/Husky mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He came to PAHS as a stray. You can’t tell from his pictures but he had an embedded collar around his neck. Nugget’s hind legs had apparently been tied together; and if you look closely you can see evidence of that. Our staff has fallen in love with Nugget and worked tirelessly to get his wounds healed. Nugget is just a handsome boy who has a chocolate coat with tan markings. He only weighs 29 pounds so he isn’t a very big guy.
