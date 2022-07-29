Former Hardin County Road Superintendent Indicted on Two Counts

comptroller.tn.gov
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/22 – 08/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wtva.com
Burnsville Medical Clinic opens in Tishomingo County
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new medical clinic is now open in Burnsville. North Mississippi Medical Clinics operates the Burnsville Medical Clinic. It’s staffed by Tishomingo County natives Dr. Brad Murray and nurse practitioner Jade James. “This clinic has been a dream of ours for a long time,” NMMC-Iuka...
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
wtva.com
Iuka investigating death of dog during traffic stop
A dog died shortly after its owner was pulled over and arrested in Iuka. The town is investigating the death.
WBBJ
SUV, semi-truck involved in crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a large presence of first responders at the scene of wreck Friday evening. Our crew at the scene on Country Club Lane in north Madison County, where an SUV and 18-wheeler were both seen with extensive damage. We reached out to local authorities...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
tippahnews.com
Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle
On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
Woman’s body found during welfare check in Florence
A woman's body was found in Florence during a welfare check on Friday.
WSMV
Body found in Summertown, investigation ongoing
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man’s body was found Thursday morning in Summertown. According to a media release, deputies were dispatched at about 6:05 a .m. to Brace Road, near the Walker Road intersection, to a report that a body had been found 10 feet off the roadway.
WBBJ
Store’s alcohol license suspended by Beer Board
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Beer Board met Thursday to hear cases of businesses selling alcohol to those that are underage. The board suspended the liquor license at a Valero gas station on North Highland. This is the store’s second offense this year after being fined three...
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — 25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat. “They said 36 to 40% of my body was covered in multiple second-degree burns and a few first burns,” Thompson […]
tippahnews.com
Casabella furniture in Corinth is closing
GOING OUT OF BUSINESS – BELOVED LOCAL RETAILER CALLING IT QUITS AFTER 30+ YEARS OF SERVING CORINTH AND THE SURROUNDING AREAS. Customers will benefit from huge savings as this beloved and iconic local business launches a store closing sale!. Corinth, MS – July 27, 2022 – With burnout cited...
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
