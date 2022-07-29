Allcorn Promoted to Associate Head Golf Coach

soonersports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma football: Party at the Palace adds fuel to red-hot recruiting burst
Wait for it…wait for it…wait for it. That was the de facto theme around Oklahoma football recruiting activity entering the final three months of the 2022 offseason. Head coach Brent Venables’ recruiting philosophy is markedly different than what Sooner fans were familiar with under Lincoln Riley and even Bob Stoops, both of whom were highly successful pulling in top 10-rated national recruiting classes.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 5-Star Edge Rusher Colton Vasek
One of the nation's top defensive prospects from one of the best high school programs in the country says he'll play his college football in Norman.
Gabe Ikard, Dusty Dvoracek Launch Strengthening Oklahoma as 'The Good Part of NIL'
Two former Sooners have teamed up to give OU fans a unique option for contributing to their favorite team's NIL platforms.
Oklahoma football ranks No. 1 in all-time Coaches Poll preseason rankings
With fall practice starting up this week for many college programs, including Oklahoma football, there is growing anticipation for the two major national media preseason top-25 polls. The Coaches Poll should be coming out in the next week or so, followed by the preseason Associated Press Top 25. Earlier this...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Sooner Football Recruiting Is Rolling
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey discuss the Sooners' hot streak on the recruiting trail as the season inches closer.
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Hicks, who said he has a "tight relationship" with OU coaches, is arguably the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and one of the top prospects overall.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for Sooners
Since December of 2021, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some time. You can see it...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma
If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!
KTUL
Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...
This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!
As hot as it's been lately it can be difficult, if not impossible to get the kids outside for some well-deserved play and exercise. When it's over 100 degrees for days on end and the temperatures just barely drop below 95 in the evenings it's just too hot to be outside. What can you do and where can you take the kids for playtime?
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
Oklahoma Education Association: New ruling over CRT law ‘sparked fear’ in teachers headed back to the classroom
A new ruling from the State School Board has some educators worried about how they should go about teaching in their classrooms.
oklahomawatch.org
How Oklahoma Lawmakers Handled Potential Conflicts of Interest in 2022
Oklahoma lawmakers abstained from voting more than 100 times in 2022 due to potential conflicts of interest, an Oklahoma Watch review of legislative records found. State law prohibits elected officials from using their position for profit. Legislators, judges and state elected officials are asked to submit an annual financial disclosure form with the following personal and spousal information:
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
Meet Emily and Sutton: A pair of pups rescued from euthanasia in OKC named for KFOR’s own meteorologist
A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR's 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
News On 6
Community Support For Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer
People from all over Oklahoma are giving back to Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson's family as they heal from the tragic news of his death. Charley Howard and her friends opened their own lemonade stand in Edmond. They accepted donations to help the family of fallen Edmond Police Sgt. CJ Nelson.
Correctional officer killed at Oklahoma prison
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday, a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility died after an inmate attack, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC). The ODOC said when a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, an inmate attacked the officer. The...
