ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Baseball Captures Team ERA National Statistical Championship

tampaspartans.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tampaspartans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Former USF Star Linebacker Lands His First Head Coaching Job

Early Morning at Seminole High School and the teams new Head Football Coach, Auggie Sanchez always starts the day the same way, with some class room work before his team hits the field. The Former USF Star Linebacker was hired over the summer and had to hit the ground running...
SEMINOLE, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening

The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tampa, FL
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Tampa#College Baseball#Spartans#All Americans
813area.com

Where To Get A Unique Steakhouse Experience in Tampa

The Brazilian restaurant atmosphere is one that requires much prestige and authenticity in the food and environment. For those eager to try a Rodizio chef-prepared menu, the ultimate steakhouse experience in Tampa is waiting for you at Terra Gaucha. For churrasco and churrascaria dining, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a one-stop shop for endless top-shelf meats paired with one of the best salad bars and tons of unique, upscale wines.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Parkside, a New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Parkside, a new, single-family home community in Lakeland. Parkside is conveniently located near State Road 37 and Polk Parkway for an easy commute to area employers, including Publix ®, GEICO ® and Lakeland Linder International Airport. The community is also close to downtown Lakeland and Lakeside Village for shopping and dining, and several parks, including Christina Park, Loyce E. Harpe Park and Peterson Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005195/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Parkside, a new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Here’s Where You Can Find Tampa Bay’s Largest Ice Cream Sandwich

In our opinion, the combination of ice cream and cookies is one of the closest things to dessert perfection. That’s why this store caught our attention! Here’s where you can find Tampa Bay’s largest ice cream sandwich!. Not that far from USF‘s Tampa campus, you’ll discover Cookie...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Forecast: Record high possible again Sunday

We've tied record high temperatures in Tampa Friday and Saturday, and we'll possibly do that again Sunday. High temps should reach 95-98 away from the coast. The record in Tampa is 96.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
995qyk.com

Where Can You Find Tampa Bay’s Best Chicken Wings?

Everyone has their favorite chicken wing place. With that, people have gotten into heated discussions about which place is better. We’ve seen families stop speaking to each other over this subject! Now to add hot sauce to the drummie and fan this heated discussion, here are Yelp’s Top Five highest rated places where you can get delicious chicken wings:
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Win Free Publix Subs For A Year

This is awesome! Publix is turning 30 and they are doing something very special for all their customers. You can register to win free Publix subs for an entire year! This is all apart of their Nostalgic 90’s Sweeps promotion. You know everything about the 90’s was great, and that’s when the Publix sub was born. Not only can you win free Publix subs for a year, but you can win other prizes as well. You don’t have to purchase anything and entries start today. You can only sign up once and if you win you could get two subs per week! Other prizes include Publix gif cards, and 90’s swag. The deadline to register for these free subs is August 18th.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay

Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy