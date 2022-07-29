Tampa Baseball Captures Team ERA National Statistical Championship

tampaspartans.com
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Bay News 9
Former USF Star Linebacker Lands His First Head Coaching Job
Early Morning at Seminole High School and the teams new Head Football Coach, Auggie Sanchez always starts the day the same way, with some class room work before his team hits the field. The Former USF Star Linebacker was hired over the summer and had to hit the ground running...
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
813area.com
Where To Get A Unique Steakhouse Experience in Tampa
The Brazilian restaurant atmosphere is one that requires much prestige and authenticity in the food and environment. For those eager to try a Rodizio chef-prepared menu, the ultimate steakhouse experience in Tampa is waiting for you at Terra Gaucha. For churrasco and churrascaria dining, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a one-stop shop for endless top-shelf meats paired with one of the best salad bars and tons of unique, upscale wines.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Parkside, a New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Parkside, a new, single-family home community in Lakeland. Parkside is conveniently located near State Road 37 and Polk Parkway for an easy commute to area employers, including Publix ®, GEICO ® and Lakeland Linder International Airport. The community is also close to downtown Lakeland and Lakeside Village for shopping and dining, and several parks, including Christina Park, Loyce E. Harpe Park and Peterson Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005195/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Parkside, a new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Find Tampa Bay’s Largest Ice Cream Sandwich
In our opinion, the combination of ice cream and cookies is one of the closest things to dessert perfection. That’s why this store caught our attention! Here’s where you can find Tampa Bay’s largest ice cream sandwich!. Not that far from USF‘s Tampa campus, you’ll discover Cookie...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Record high possible again Sunday
We've tied record high temperatures in Tampa Friday and Saturday, and we'll possibly do that again Sunday. High temps should reach 95-98 away from the coast. The record in Tampa is 96.
995qyk.com
Where Can You Find Tampa Bay’s Best Chicken Wings?
Everyone has their favorite chicken wing place. With that, people have gotten into heated discussions about which place is better. We’ve seen families stop speaking to each other over this subject! Now to add hot sauce to the drummie and fan this heated discussion, here are Yelp’s Top Five highest rated places where you can get delicious chicken wings:
Florida mom missing after taking bus to Tampa, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Survey: Tampa's housing market among nation's most vulnerable in the event of a recession
TAMPA, Fla. — It could be another sign that real estate prices are peaking or at least plateauing in our area. A brand-new survey from real estate company Redfin crunched recent data to see which housing markets could be most susceptible to a recession. And Tampa, it turns out, makes the Top 10.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Local church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
wild941.com
Win Free Publix Subs For A Year
This is awesome! Publix is turning 30 and they are doing something very special for all their customers. You can register to win free Publix subs for an entire year! This is all apart of their Nostalgic 90’s Sweeps promotion. You know everything about the 90’s was great, and that’s when the Publix sub was born. Not only can you win free Publix subs for a year, but you can win other prizes as well. You don’t have to purchase anything and entries start today. You can only sign up once and if you win you could get two subs per week! Other prizes include Publix gif cards, and 90’s swag. The deadline to register for these free subs is August 18th.
cltampa.com
15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay
Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
Addison Davis discusses new laws’ effect on teachers
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis spoke with Evan Donovan about the effect of new laws on the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
