Best portable BBQ: 6 buys to take on adventures

Looking to invest in the best portable BBQ but wondering where to start? We can help. Whether you have a small garden, a small budget or you really are searching for something that can come with you to the beach, on staycations or on a camping trip, then a portable BBQ is a great alternative to your regular-sized outdoor cooking apparatus. They are also an ideal purchase for renters or flat-owners, with little to no space required for cooking and storing.

Why portable? Designed to be used atop your table or on another stable outdoor surface, portable BBQs take up little to no floor space while in use. They also provide enough cooking space to feed a few people, and you can use them to batch cook food, too. They're ideal if you're not one to use your barbecue more than 10 times a year, and if you're searching for something that's easy to clean, store and maintain all year long.

Our experts have reviewed and ranked a load of portable models, from the likes of Weber, Everdure and BergHOFF. Whatever you are searching for, we can help you find it and then buy it, at the cheapest price on the web.

For more product suggestions, if you're not necessarily looking for something small in size, then our ultimate guide on the best BBQs might be worth a read.

Top 3 portable BBQs

Weber Go-Anywhere

Our best pick

RRP: £109.99

Weber Smokey Joe Premium

Our compact pick

RRP: £99.99

Everdure The Cube

Our most stylish pick

RRP: £179

The best portable BBQs to buy in 2022

1. Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal BBQ

The best portable BBQ money can buy

Fuel: Charcoal | Weight: 6.78kg | Size: H36.9cm x W53.4cm x D31cm | Colours: 1 | How many burgers?: 8

Compact and lightweight design Hinged lid for use while cooking Easy to clean Sizeable cooking space Also comes in a gas version Only comes in one colour

"The best portable BBQ I tested, it ticked all of my boxes and more. It's perfect for families and couples alike, and it's super convenient so can be used anywhere, from your garden to the beach or on a camping adventure. I store mine in my kitchen cupboard and think it's great for cooking anything." – Annie Collyer, Deputy Ecommerce Editor

If you're searching for something that can do everything a full-size model can, then the Weber Go-Anywhere is your best bet. We've given this BBQ five out of five stars, and we really wish we could give it more. Its brilliant design paired with its sizable cooking area make grilling up a storm easy, while it sits at a happy-go-lucky price point, too. What's not to love?

Cooking ability

We used it to cook everything from chicken wings to burgers, sausages, corn and a joint of beef. It took around 25–30 minutes to get hot each time we tested it. You can fit six to eight burgers on there at one time, and we tested it whilst cooking for two several times, and once for cooking for seven, in batches. It can tackle pretty much any task, big or small.

Design

The unique design of the Go Anywhere is what initially caught our eye. It has foldable feet that unhook to cuddle the BBQ and its cover, to ensure it's secure when you're taking it on the go. It's super sturdy and has a comfortable handle that never gets hot, and it has plenty of vents to allow airflow.

Good to know

This BBQ comes with a briquette bowl to help you measure how much charcoal you need. It's easy to clean after use and we put the grates in the dishwasher for ease. It has a hinged lid to protect it from wind while cooking. Our only dislike is that it doesn't come in more colours. You can leave it outside if you like, but we'd suggest covering it or placing it somewhere the rain can't reach.

(Image credit: Weber)

The best small BBQ

Fuel: Charcoal | Weight: 3.5kg | Size: H43.2cm x W36.1cm x D42cm | Colours: 6 | How many burgers?: 6 - 8

Plenty of cooking space Comes in a range of colours Easy to clean Hinged lid for use whilst cooking Compact design Lightweight Tuck-n-carry feature isn't the most secure

"This nifty BBQ is ideal for anyone with a smaller garden, who considers the floorspace that they have to be precious. Though small, it can cook almost anything you wish, all while sitting stylish and tidy. It's probably not the best for taking out of the house, though." – Annie Collyer, Deputy Ecommerce Editor

This sizeable BBQ from Weber gets top points as our best small BBQ. It can tackle any task, while it's definitely more fit for keeping at home and using in a small garden, tiny balcony or for couples or small families. It offers a decent size cooking space and comes in a range of colourways. Even better? It's super affordable and takes up zero floor space. We could go on and on about this five-star BBQ...

Cooking ability

We're very impressed with the cooking ability of this small yet mighty BBQ as we used it to cook everything from burgers to a Tomahawk steak plus kebabs and more. Its cooking space is circular which makes the BBQ itself a bowl shape. We found that it was ready to cook in just 15–20 minutes. You can fit approximately eight burgers on this BBQ at any one time. We tested it in several situations, to cook for two people and even for a large group of people. It does a great job of batch cooking, too.

Design

Choose from a range of colourways, our favourite being Ivory. We're not huge fans of the tuck-n-carry lid as It's not as secure as you'd hope, especially if you're searching for something to cart around. Otherwise, it is nice and compact and it has a hinged lid for wind protection.

Good to know

It's easy to clean and we put the grates in the dishwasher. It comes with a briquette bowl so that you can measure charcoal with ease. Ours has been left outside, but as with the Go Anywhere, you might want to place it somewhere away from the elements.

(Image credit: Everdure)

3. Everdure by Heston Blumenthal The Cube BBQ

The best design-friendly portable BBQ

Fuel: Charcoal | Weight: 8.1kg | Size: H23cm x W24.3cm x D34.7cm | Colours: 4 | How many burgers?: 5 - 6

Range of colours Secure Comes with accessories No lid to use whilst cooking Can't be used to cook joints of meat Quite heavy

"This design statement looks the part in my garden, that's for sure. It can cook basic BBQ food and is easy to store. Overall, it's a breeze to use. Just don't expect to cook large joints of meat on it and you're fine. It's also great for taking on the go as it comes with accessories." – Annie Collyer, Deputy Ecommerce Editor

We had Heston Blumenthal's The Cube by Everdure on our to-review list for a while. This compact BBQ gets full points for portability, and even more for its stylish design. It's completely portable and even comes with extra accesories to make BBQing a breeze, wherever you are.

Cooking abilities

Though small, this BBQ packs a punch when it comes to cooking your basic BBQ foods. We're talking burgers, kebabs and sausages namely. It doesn't have a lid to help evenly cook larger pieces of meat so we think it's perfect for cooking up a small feast for you and a partner or friend, or even for a small family. You can also use it to batch cook as it stays warm for an impressive amount of time. Rearrange the charcoals once ready to indirectly cook foods, too.

Design

This portable BBQ certainly gets the wow-factor when it comes to looks. It's available in four colours including a striking orange, plus it comes complete with a plastic food storage tray for when you're on the go, as well as a bamboo preparation board which doubles as its lid. All of this sits neatly on the BBQ, with clips to keep everything safe and secure. It also has handles (they get hot!) for easy carrying.

Good to know

Just bear in mind that it's heavier than our other two top picks from Weber. Also, it's quite difficult to keep its interior clean. The grates can be popped in your dishwasher but the orange interior stains fast. Also, you cannot leave it outside overnight or all of the time.

The best portable BBQ for couples

Fuel: Charcoal | Weight: 5kg | Size: L35cm x W35cm x H22cm | Colours: 2 | How many burgers?: 5

Super compact Aesthetically pleasing Handles for ease of carrying Lightweight Easy to clean No lid for use whilst cooking Carry strap isn't the best

"Out of the BBQs I've tested, this one seemed to be the most flat-friendly. It's small, conveninent to store and best of all: it looks great. I used it to cook for me and my partner, and we had no issues. Faff-free? Tick. Pretty? Tick. Compact? Double tick." – Annie Collyer, Deputy Ecommerce Editor

Interested in a small yet portable BBQ for cooking for just a few people? This one brings style and substance to the table (see what we did there?). Design lovers will go mad for this BBQ which is easy to use and convenient to store afterwards. Here's why we loved it when testing...

Cooking ability

We used this BBQ to cook smaller pieces of meat plus some veggies. It doesn't have a lid that you can use while cooking as the lid is made of cork, so it's really best for lighter jobs. Also, considering its size, you might be best to use this BBQ for cooking for couples or up to three people. Otherwise, you could use it to cook in batches if that doesn't bother you.

Design

Available in your choice of black or white, this BBQ comes with a cork lid that cannot be used during cooking, instead it acts as a base to protect your table. Just ensure to line up the dips of the lid with the vents to allow airflow while cooking.

Good to know

It comes with both a grill lifting tool and a carry strap, but in our opinion the carry strap was no good. We couldn't get it to securely hold the BBQ after multiple tries. It's easy to clean thanks to its handles, and we put the grates in the dishwasher.

5. Lotus Grill BBQ

The best non-smoke portable BBQ

Fuel: Charcoal | Weight: 3.7kg | Size: H‎23.4xcm x L35cm x W‎26cm | Colours: 5

Very lightweight Smoke-free cooking Great colour range Heats fast No lid to be used whilst cooking Requires batteries You have to use it with special charcoal

We're currently working to test this portable BBQ. We will update this review again once we've come to a verdict.

There’s nothing more annoying than the sting of smoke in the eye but with this BBQ from Lotus, this is no longer a problem. This BBQ boasts heaps of clever features that make it well worth the expenditure. From the battery powered fan that brings the heat up to the right temperature to the smoke free cooking that still infuses your food with that authentic smokey flavour, the Lotus Grill is a lightweight, colourful construction that’ll make back garden BBQs and beach trips a joy.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

6. Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 BBQ

Best premium portable BBQ: gas powered and high-end with two burners

Fuel: Gas | Weight: 6kg | Size: L15.7cm x W23.7cm x H13.6cm | Colours: 1

Two stainless steel burners Electronic ignition Lid thermometer Large cooking area Secure in transport Only one colour Gas comes separately

We're currently working to test this portable BBQ. We will update this review again once we've come to a verdict.

The Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 comes with a portable propane cylinder that slots right into place for taking on the go. It also clamps shut with two lid seals and a handle at either side to make carrying easier. The stainless steel grate is easy to clean and it's powered by two burners. The BBQ boasts Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared, which is designed to prevent flare-ups for a more even cooking experience.

You'll find more suggestions in our best gas BBQs guide.

6 things to bear in mind before buying a portable BBQ

1. Size

Portable BBQs come in all shapes and sizes. Some, like the Weber Smokey Joe Premium , are traditionally kettle-like in shape and are usually lightweight for easy transportation. Alternatively, portable BBQs can be even more compact, with the Berghoff Leo Tabletop BBQ being a fantastic choice for social occasions.

2. Portability

Think of whether the BBQ you've chosen has carry handles. If not, then consider how easy it is going to be to carry it from A to B. Some BBQs may not come with handles but their lid might lock and double as a handle. Otherwise, check brand websites to see if you can buy a carry bag for easy transporting. Also, don't forget about weight...

3. Weight

Depending on where you'll be transporting your BBQ to, whether that's up a mountain or to the beach in the car, weight will play a key role in your decision. The lightest BBQ on our list is the Weber Smokey Joe Premium .

4. Fuel type

Consider whether you would prefer to cook on gas or charcoal (both have their positives and negatives). And think about how easy this fuel is to carry around. You can fill the majority of BBQs up with charcoal before you leave home, providing they have a secure lid. Otherwise, check the side of the compatible gas cannister (and the weight of it!).

5. Colours

Those who aren't too bothered about the look of their BBQ can skip this one, otherwise there are several BBQs on our list that get top points for style. Including Everdure's The Cube , and the BergHOFF Leo Tabletop BBQ .

6. Extra features

Selected BBQs will come with accessories that will prove to be handy whilst in use. Consider whether you need these, and if your BBQ comes with no accessories, think of what you might need (such as a carry bag) and check prices before hitting pay. Also, don't forget to think about how to clean a BBQ . Portable models by nature are easy to clean, mind, but heavier ones will be more difficult.

How we tested these portable BBQs

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ in box before testing (Image credit: BergHOFF)

We've managed to get our hands on four out of six of these portable BBQs, and we've tested them in real life situations. These BBQs have been reviewed over a few uses, where we considered everything from how easy they were to use to their design, their portability and their price tag. Here are some stats on our portable BBQ reviewing process:

Portable BBQs reviewed: 4

Burgers flipped: 51

We're currently working to test two more BBQs to complete this list, and we will be sure to update this guide once we've come to a verdict.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.