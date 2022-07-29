Brillouin light scattering in niobium doped lead zirconate single crystal

www.nature.com
Magnetic molecules as local sensors of topological hysteresis of superconductors
Superconductors and magnetic materials, including molecules, are key ingredients for quantum computing and spintronics. However, only a little is known about how these materials interact in multilayer nanostructures like the hybrid architectures nowadays under development for such advanced applications. Here, we show that a single layer of magnetic molecules, Terbium(III) bis-phthalocyaninato (TbPc2) complexes, deposited under controlled UHV conditions on a superconducting Pb(111) surface is sensitive to the topology of the intermediate state of the superconductor, namely to the presence and evolution of superconducting and normal domains due to screening and penetration of an external magnetic field. The topological hysteresis of the superconducting substrate imprints a local evolution of the magnetisation of the TbPc2 molecules in the monolayer. Element and surface selective detection is achieved by recording the X-ray magnetic circular dichroism of the Tb atoms. This study reveals the impressive potential of magnetic molecules for sensing local magnetic field variations in molecular/superconductor hybrid devices, including spin resonators or spin injecting and spin filtering components for spintronics applications.
Main-group metal elements as promising active centers for single-atom catalyst toward nitric oxide reduction reaction
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 52 (2022) Cite this article. Current research efforts on single-atom catalysts (SACs) exclusively focus on nonmetal or transition-metal atoms as active centers, while employing main-group metal elements is seemingly excluded because their delocalized s/p-bands are prone to yield a broadened resonance for the interaction with adsorbates. Here, we use high-throughput first-principles calculations to investigate the possible incorporation of Mg, Al, and Ga to form graphene-based SACs for NO reduction reaction (NORR) toward NH3. 51 SAC candidates with different metal coordination environments have been computationally screened employing a rationally designed four-step process, yielding six SACs with high catalytic activity and NORR selectivity. The performance is rationalized by the modulation of s/p-band filling of the main-group metals. The adsorption free energy of NO is identified as an efficient descriptor for such SACs. The underlying physical mechanism is revealed and generally applicable to other main group metal SACs. These fundamental insights extend NORR SACs to main-group metal elements.
Ambient-light-induced intermolecular Coulombic decay in unbound pyridine monomers
Intermolecular Coulombic decay (ICD) is a process whereby photoexcited molecules relax by ionizing their neighbouring molecules. ICD is efficient when intermolecular interactions are active and consequently it is observed only in weakly bound systems, such as clusters and hydrogen-bonded systems. Here we report an efficient ICD between unbound molecules excited at ambient-light intensities. On the photoexcitation of gas-phase pyridine monomers, well below the ionization threshold and at low laser intensities, we detected the parent and heavier-than-parent cations. The isotropic emission of slow electrons revealed ICD as the underlying process. Ï€"“Ï€* excitation in unbounded pyridine monomers triggered an associative interaction between them, which leads to an efficient three-centre ICD. The cation resulting from the molecular association of the three pyridine centres relaxed through fragmentation. This below-threshold ionization under ambient light has implications for the understanding of radiation damage and astrochemistry.
Multi-modal Dataset of a Polycrystalline Metallic Material: 3D Microstructure and Deformation Fields
The development of high-fidelity mechanical property prediction models for the design of polycrystalline materials relies on large volumes of microstructural feature data. Concurrently, at these same scales, the deformation fields that develop during mechanical loading can be highly heterogeneous. Spatially correlated measurements of 3D microstructure and the ensuing deformation fields at the micro-scale would provide highly valuable insight into the relationship between microstructure and macroscopic mechanical response. They would also provide direct validation for numerical simulations that can guide and speed up the design of new materials and microstructures. However, to date, such data have been rare. Here, a one-of-a-kind, multi-modal dataset is presented that combines recent state-of-the-art experimental developments in 3D tomography and high-resolution deformation field measurements.
Stable solar water splitting with wettable organic-layer-protected silicon photocathodes
Protective layers are essential for Si-based photocathodes to achieve long-term stability. The conventionally used inorganic protective layers, such as TiO2, need to be free of pinholes to isolate Si from corrosive solution, which demands extremely high-quality deposition techniques. On the other hand, organic hydrophobic protective layers suffer from the trade-off between current density and stability. This paper describes the design and fabrication of a discontinuous hybrid organic protective layer with controllable surface wettability. The underlying hydrophobic layer induces the formation of thin gas layers at the discontinuous pores to isolate the electrolyte from Si substrate, while allowing Pt co-catalyst to contact the electrolyte for water splitting. Meanwhile, the surface of this organic layer is modified with hydrophilic hydroxyl groups to facilitate bubble detachment. The optimized photocathode achieves a stable photocurrent of 35"‰mA/cm2 for over 110"‰h with no trend of decay.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements
Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Orthogonal antiferromagnetism to canted ferromagnetism in CaCoTiO quadruple perovskite driven by underlying kagome lattices
AA"²3B4O12 quadruple perovskites, with magnetic A"² and non-magnetic B cations, are characterized by a wide range of complex magnetic structures. These are due to a variety of competing spin-exchange interactions up to the fourth nearest neighbours. Here, we synthesize and characterize the magnetic behaviour of the CaCo3Ti4O12 quadruple perovskite. We find that in the absence of an external magnetic field, the system undergoes antiferromagnetic ordering at 9.3"‰K. This magnetic structure consists of three interpenetrating mutually orthogonal magnetic sublattices. Under an applied magnetic field, this antiferromagnetic structure evolves into a canted ferromagnetic structure. In explaining these magnetic structures, as well as the seemingly unrelated magnetic structures found in other quadruple perovskites, we suggest a crucial role played by the underlying kagome lattices in these systems. All observed magnetic structures of these materials represent indeed one of the three possible ways to reduce spin frustration in the A"² site kagome layers. More specifically, our survey of the magnetic structures observed for quadruple perovskites AA"²3B4O12 reveals the following three ways to reduce spin frustration, namely to make each layer ferromagnetic, to adopt a compromise 120Â° spin arrangement in each layer, or to have a magnetic structure with a vanishing sum of all second nearest-neighbour spin exchanges.
Novel transport properties of the Î±-T lattice with uniform electric and magnetic fields
We report a theoretical study of electronic transport properties of Î±-T3 lattice nanoribbons in the presence of uniform electric and magnetic fields. Landau levels with an unexcepted fashion are obtained in the system, and unique flat bands are observed due to the crossed electric and magnetic fields. We found that the nondispersive flat band of Î±-T3 lattice is distorted and split to many dispersive energy levels when electric and magnetic fields are applied. A double constriction structure of Î±-T3 lattice is considered to investigate the quantum transport in the flat band, and novel quantum transport properties are obtained, which shows great differences from conventional Dirac electrons. Our results show that the flat bands of Î±-T3 lattice can also contribute to the quantum transport properties and play an important role in the development of novel Dirac electron device.
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Revisiting Lebedev's one-century old experiment
One hundred years ago, world-famous scientist A. A. Lebedev performed a set of classical measurements on annealed optic crown glasses. He found that these glasses exhibited characteristic endothermic effects in a particular temperature range. To explain these phenomena, Lebedev proposed a hypothesis that the glasses contain tiny quartz crystals. This initial hypothesis was quickly disapproved, and the origin of the endothermic effect of glasses remains an unsolved puzzle. This work uses recently proposed nanoflake model of silica glass structure to explain the endothermic effect of various glasses. The new model differs from the popular continuous random network theory in that it emphasizes the medium-range ordering structure of glasses. According to the nanoflake based theory, the endothermic effect of glasses is caused by the transition from ordered one-dimensional structures into disordered structure in glasses. The new theory also predicts that the temperature range of the endothermic effect is dependent on both glass composition and cooling rates during glass formation.
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Quasi-dark resonances with antiferromagnetic order in silicon metasurfaces
Quasi-dark resonances exhibiting antiferromagnetic order are theoretically investigated in a near-infrared metasurface composed of square slotted rings etched in a thin silicon layer on glass substrate. Access to the quasi-dark mode is achieved by reducing the symmetry of the metasurface according to the findings of a detailed group theory analysis. A thorough finite-element study reveals the key optical properties of the antiferromagnetic order quasi-dark mode, namely resonant wavelengths, quality factors, angular dispersion, and its robustness against optical extinction losses. It is demonstrated that the thickness of the silicon metasurface can adjust the asymmetry degree of the resonant Fano lineshape without affecting substantially its quality factor. Furthermore, tuning of the resonant wavelength can be achieved without significant modification of the Fano lineshape by controlling the angle of incidence of the impinging planewave. Overall, the work presents an all-dielectric, near-infrared metasurface for the excitation of sharp resonances with antiferromagnetic order, which can find use in emerging applications based on this particular configuration of artificial optical magnetism and/or strong field confinement and light-matter interaction.
Two-step regulation of centromere distribution by condensin II and the nuclear envelope proteins
The arrangement of centromeres within the nucleus differs among species and cell types. However, neither the mechanisms determining centromere distribution nor its biological significance are currently well understood. In this study, we demonstrate the importance of centromere distribution for the maintenance of genome integrity through the cytogenic and molecular analysis of mutants defective in centromere distribution. We propose a two-step regulatory mechanism that shapes the non-Rabl-like centromere distribution in Arabidopsis thaliana through condensin II and the linker of the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton (LINC) complex. Condensin II is enriched at centromeres and, in cooperation with the LINC complex, induces the scattering of centromeres around the nuclear periphery during late anaphase/telophase. After entering interphase, the positions of the scattered centromeres are then stabilized by nuclear lamina proteins of the CROWDED NUCLEI (CRWN) family. We also found that, despite their strong impact on centromere distribution, condensin II and CRWN proteins have little effect on chromatin organization involved in the control of gene expression, indicating a robustness of chromatin organization regardless of the type of centromere distribution.
Effect of the side of presentation in the visual field on phase-locked and nonphase-locked alpha and gamma responses
Recent studies have suggested that nonphase-locked activity can reveal cognitive mechanisms that cannot be observed in phase-locked activity. In fact, we describe a concomitant decrease in nonphase-locked alpha activity (desynchronization) when stimuli were processed (alpha phase-locked modulation). This desynchronization may represent a reduction in "background activity" in the visual cortex that facilitates stimulus processing. Alternatively, nonphase-locked gamma activity has been hypothesized to be an index of shifts in attentional focus. In this study, our main aim was to confirm these potential roles for nonphase-locked alpha and gamma activities with a lateralized Go/NoGo paradigm. The results showed that nonphase-locked alpha modulation is bilaterally represented in the scalp compared to the contralateral distribution of the phase-locked response. This finding suggests that the decrease in background activity is not limited to neural areas directly involved in the visual processing of stimuli. Additionally, gamma activity showed a higher desynchronization of nonphase-locked activity in the ipsilateral hemisphere, where the phase-locked activity reached the minimum amplitude. This finding suggests that the possible functions of nonphase-locked gamma activity extend beyond shifts in attentional focus and could represent an attentional filter reducing the gamma representation in the visual area irrelevant to the task.
See-N-Seq: RNA sequencing of target single cells identified by microscopy via micropatterning of hydrogel porosity
Single cell RNA sequencing has the potential to elucidate transcriptional programs underlying key cellular phenotypes and behaviors. However, many cell phenotypes are incompatible with indiscriminate single cell sequencing because they are rare, transient, or can only be identified by imaging. Existing methods for isolating cells based on imaging for single cell sequencing are technically challenging, time-consuming, and prone to loss because of the need to physically transport single cells. Here, we developed See-N-Seq, a method to rapidly screen cells in microwell plates in order to isolate RNA from specific single cells without needing to physically extract each cell. Our approach involves encapsulating the cell sample in a micropatterned hydrogel with spatially varying porosity to selectively expose specific cells for targeted RNA extraction. Extracted RNA can then be captured, barcoded, reverse transcribed, amplified, and sequenced at high-depth. We used See-N-Seq to isolate and sequence RNA from cell-cell conjugates forming an immunological synapse between T-cells and antigen presenting cells. In the hours after synapsing, we found time-dependent bifurcation of single cell transcriptomic profiles towards Type 1 and Type 2 helper T-cells lineages. Our results demonstrate how See-N-Seq can be used to associate transcriptomic data with specific functions and behaviors in single cells.
Portable magnetic resonance imaging of patients indoors, outdoors and at home
Mobile medical imaging devices are invaluable for clinical diagnostic purposes both in and outside healthcare institutions. Among the various imaging modalities, only a few are readily portable. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the gold standard for numerous healthcare conditions, does not traditionally belong to this group. Recently, low-field MRI technology companies have demonstrated the first decisive steps towards portability within medical facilities and vehicles. However, these scanners' weight and dimensions are incompatible with more demanding use cases such as in remote and developing regions, sports facilities and events, medical and military camps, or home healthcare. Here we present in vivo images taken with a light, small footprint, low-field extremity MRI scanner outside the controlled environment provided by medical facilities. To demonstrate the true portability of the system and benchmark its performance in various relevant scenarios, we have acquired images of a volunteer's knee in: (i) an MRI physics laboratory; (ii) an office room; (iii) outside a campus building, connected to a nearby power outlet; (iv) in open air, powered from a small fuel-based generator; and (v) at the volunteer's home. All images have been acquired within clinically viable times, and signal-to-noise ratios and tissue contrast suffice for 2D and 3D reconstructions with diagnostic value. Furthermore, the volunteer carries a fixation metallic implant screwed to the femur, which leads to strong artifacts in standard clinical systems but appears sharp in our low-field acquisitions. Altogether, this work opens a path towards highly accessible MRI under circumstances previously unrealistic.
