Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach History Museums Announces August Thoroughgood House "Focus Tours"

Virginia Beach, Virginia
 4 days ago

​The Virginia Beach History Museums continues a series of free "Focus Tours" at the Thoroughgood House, 1636 Parish Road, highlighting unique stories relating to the historic house, the Hampton Roads region and more.

Tours run every 30 minutes from 5:30-8 p.m. each Thursday throughout the summer. See below for the Thoroughgood House Focus Tour August schedule:

The Virginia Beach History Museums' historic homes all have gardens, including several types of herbs (such as rosemary, dill, sage and lemon balm). Homeopathic medicines have been used for centuries and have gained popularity. Head to the Thoroughgood House on Aug. 4 to learn more about the healing, medicinal and culinary uses of herbs, and why they are such a "big dill" in Hampton Roads history.

Join the Virginia Beach History Museums for a swashbuckling adventure through the history of pirates and piracy! Tours will highlight the history of Dutch, English, Spanish and French pirates, and their involvement with the Virginia Colony and early America, during the "golden age" of piracy in the 17th and 18th centuries. The Thoroughgood House will also have a scavenger hunt for you to plunder your own pirate "booty."

Learn about the history and stories of the enslaved individuals who lived and worked on the Thoroughgood House property in the 18th and 19th centuries, view the site from their perspective and discover tales of enslaved individuals who made it to freedom. There will also be a cornhusk doll-making activity for kids to enjoy.

Dive deep into the stories of some of the unheard voices in history at the Thoroughgood House on Aug. 25. In colonial times, women's societal power was limited, but they were essential to maintaining their families and communities around them. "Herstory" focuses on these tales, including Susannah Sanford Thoroughgood, Sarah Offley, and their connection to the Thoroughgood House, as well as stories of matriarchal indigenous societies and the experiences of enslaved women during this time.

September's Thoroughgood House Focus Tour schedule will be announced closer to the beginning of the month. For the latest information about Virginia Beach History Museums events and tours, visit museumsvb.org. For questions about tours, call 757-385-5100 or email vbhistory@vbgov.com.

Admission is free, but advanced registration is encouraged. Ticket registration is through the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation ActiveNet system. If you do not already have an ActiveNet account, you will need to create your free account prior to reserving tickets. If you have any questions about registration, call 757-385-5100 or email vbhistory@vbgov.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT:

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. The Department assists and directs the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission, coordinates the City's Public Art Program, oversees Virginia Beach History Museums, provides contract management for the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the liaison with Virginia MOCA and the ViBe Creative District, and serves as a resource to local arts and humanities organizations.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HISTORY MUSEUMS:

The City of Virginia Beach History Museums include the Thoroughgood House, the Francis Land House, the Lynnhaven House, and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum. The Virginia Beach History Museums are part of the City's Cultural Affairs Department. As part of the municipal government of the City of Virginia Beach, the Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. Visit www.museumsvb.org for more information, and follow @VBHistoryMuseums on Facebook and Instagram, and @VBHistMuseums on Twitter, to stay up to date on all the events and news from Virginia Beach History Museums.

