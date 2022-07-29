UVA Wise and MECC Partner to Expand College Access

Do you have an idea for a business or want to expand an existing one? UVA Wise is offering a new program to help. The CO.STARTERS Core program, powered by the Hatch Business Accelerator, is a 10-week cohort that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action, and turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving endeavor. It’s a globally-recognized program started in 2008 in Chattanooga, Tenn., as part of its five-year Main Street revitalization effort.

WISE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO