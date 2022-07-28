ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan

By Meatball
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Lake Sturgeon#Shipping#The Great Lakes#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy