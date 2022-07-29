Mary Alice, ‘A Different World,’ and ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actress Dies at 85

www.blackenterprise.com
Opinion: Mary Alice Should Have Been A Household Name. But She Wasn't A Part Of White Hollywood.
The Tony Award winner, who passed away Thursday, led an acting career that never quite reached the height of her talents. This wasn't her fault: Hollywood is built this way.
Wendy Williams Accused of Refusing Her Son Entry to Her NYC Penthouse
Wendy Williams is being put on blast by her brother who’s accusing the former talk show host of refusing her own son from visiting her. Tommy Williams posted a 24-minute YouTube video last week calling out his “heartless” famous sister for how she allegedly “refused” to allow her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, to enter her New York City apartment despite him traveling all the way from Florida to celebrate her 58th birthday.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline
An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
Kirk Franklin Addresses Canceling R. Kelly’s Music: “It’s Very Difficult To Separate An Artist From The Art”
The disgraced singer was just sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Tisha Campbell Talks ‘Rediscovering’ Herself After Divorce From Duane Martin
Actress Tisha Campbell is opening up about her journey to “rediscover” herself in the wake of her divorce from Duane Martin after nearly 30 years of marriage. Campbell recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote her new Netflix show, Uncoupled. The series stars Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael, a man whose life has turned upside down after separating from his partner of 17 years.
Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary
These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
Black Child Isolating With Family After Being Traumatized At Sesame Place
One of the Black girls who was seemingly ignored by a Sesame Place character has been left traumatized and is currently isolating with her grandmother to regain stability, the family lawyer says. Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is facing backlash after a clip of a costumed...
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control’s Pee Says Any Southern Artist Not Inspired By Birdman Is Telling ‘A Muthafuckin’ Lie’
Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas ran into Birdman at a recent video shoot, and used the opportunity to give the Cash Money Records label head his flowers. “You the only n-gga I looked up to,” Pee is seen saying to Birdman in a video that arrived on social media on Tuesday (July 26). “And if a n-gga from the south is saying you ain’t inspiring them to wanna do this shit they tellin’ a motherfuckin’ lie. That’s real talk. I get it from you!”
BET
Tichina Arnold Is Officially And Happily Divorced
The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get." This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months. "A great example of colorism is to...
‘Flashy’ Brooklyn Bishop Gets Into Heated Argument With Two Of His Critics During Interview
The Brooklyn clergyman, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was robbed while giving a live sermon on Instagram Sunday, got into a heated exchange during a Facebook Live interview with online media personality Larry Reid and his guest, Genesis Warren. The latter both ridiculed the Bishop’s recently jewelry theft. Whitehead told both...
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Instagram Model Gena Tew Receives Outpouring of Support For AIDS Battle
"Because I was so sick to the point of death, [doctors] said I had to have had [AIDS] for eight to 10 years," Tew, 27, said in a TikTok video posted this week.
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
Viral TikTok Exposes Mississippi Airbnb As Former Slave Quarters
'How is this okay in somebody’s mind to rent this out...'
EW.com
Real Housewives star Monique Samuels says she declined Ultimate Girls Trip offer over 'toxicity'
One Real Housewives star did not want to — as Dorinda Medley puts it — "make it nice" with the ladies of Ultimate Girls Trip. Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels revealed in a new interview that she declined an offer to join the Peacock reality spin-off that unites both current and former Housewives stars in one house for a week-long (often very, very boozy) vacation.
Legal Battle Over Prince’s Estate Finally Comes to a Close
It’s been six years since Prince died at the age of 57. There’s now closure on a long battle over his estate. “There has never been a probate case in Minnesota as complicated as this one,” said Joe Cassioppi, an attorney for Comerica Bank, which served as the estate’s administrator.
Tyrese Gibson Gifts $111,000 To Newly Opened Atlanta Church, $6000 To Aid Families In Need
In the wake of losing his father-like mentor, Tyrese Gibson is not only mourning deeply but he is blessing families along the way. On Sunday, the longtime R&B singer shared the passing of Reggie Andrews, songwriter and beloved music educator, whom he considered his father, in the absence of his biological father. Andrews was his music teacher at Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy in Los Angeles. He died at age 74 on June 23, according to Billboard.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Drama: Dr. Eugene Harris Goes off on Dr. Kiran Sajja
The drama is only intensifying on “Married to Medicine.”. “Married to Medicine” is starting off with a bang in its ninth season. Of course, a good bit of the drama has been centered around Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s fallout. Contessa is upset about the comments Heavenly made about her and Scott Metcalfe on her YouTube channel. On the recent episode, Contessa had an intervention for Heavenly. Of course, it did not go well. Heavenly felt attacked. But Contessa was hurt after Heavenly made it clear that she doesn’t regret the things she said. And she told her YouTube subscribers that she thought that Scott was emotionally and verbally abusive.
