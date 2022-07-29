www.backcountryhunters.org
A Voice of Reason - Salt River Feral Horse Management
The following opinion article by Arizona BHA Legislative Director Jason Ceola follows the BHA's Policy Position on the need for science-based sustainably managed populations feral horse and burros. A copy of BHA's position statement on this issue can be found here (2020 North American Policy Statement: U.S. Feral Horse and Burro Management). We do not suggest that these horses be completely removed from the landscape, but that they be actively managed so their populations remain at a level that permits them to live in balance with the ecosystem.
Rhode Island BHA Joins 2022 Conservation Summit Panel
Earlier this month Rhode Island’s Land and Water Partnership hosted its 19th annual Conservation Summit in Kingston, RI to hold workshops and discussions on the state’s most pressing conservation and environmental challenges. This year’s summit workshop topics covered issues like climate change and resiliency, solar development and forest protection, offshore wind, and quite a bit more. Many of the workshop resources from this and previous year’s summit workshops are available in the L&W Partnership’s archive.
