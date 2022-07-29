HPID Board Members, Feds Meet at River to Discuss Future Plans

www.huntleyproject.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinn
thechronicle.news
Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune
Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
Des Plaines council to decide on controversial high-rise development; residents concerned
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sight repeated all along Metra's rail lines.Residential and retail buildings, some several stories high, popping up around the train stations in the surrounding suburbs. A new development in that vein is up for a vote next week in Des Plaines and the city thinks it's a smart move. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to neighbors who say it is -- just not in the spot it is slated to be built.The surest sign of a well loved neighborhood is the longevity of those who call it home."Twenty-one years.""My wife and I have lived in Des Plaines since...
nypressnews.com
UpRising Bakery owner ‘outraged’ after village issues letter prohibiting events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages. Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag...
fox32chicago.com
UpRising Bakery owner says village discriminated against her after business was vandalized prior to drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery owner states that she and her business are facing discrimination from her local government after being targeted with what she considers a hate crime. Corinna Bendel Sac's UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the village of Lake in the Hills, Ill., has...
superhits935.com
Container yard will be in operation in Rochelle later this year
The City of Rochelle plans to help area companies soon since the Union Pacific Railroad Global III Intermodal facility went idle in July of 2019. Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said that the officials hope to have a trans load container yard open by the end of the year on the city's railroad.
NorthShore University Health to pay $10.3 million in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NorthShore University Health System has agreed to pay $10.3 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit.More than a dozen health care workers sued the Evanston-based group after they were denied religious exemptions for vaccinations.In a statement, NorthShore said the settlement reflects its new vaccine policy at Edward-Elmhurst Health.The statement in full said, "We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe. The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired."
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
oakpark.com
Second installment property tax bills months late
Have you noticed something missing in your summer mail this year? Typically, second installment property tax bills are mailed in July and due Aug. 1. Not this year. For 2021 property taxes, which are payable in 2022, the second installment statements have not been mailed and likely won’t be for months to come.
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
positivelynaperville.com
Accomplished Business Leader Enters Race for Mayor of Naperville, Seeks to Unite Community
Above / Scott Wehrli launches campaign for Mayor of Naperville and he welcomes input. Local business executive, civic leader, and public safety official Scott Wehrli has launched his campaign for Mayor of Naperville. After serving for decades on various boards and commissions, this is his first time seeking elective office.
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
Suburban school districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms
The Barrington School District is one of many districts scrambling to fill bus driver jobs before it's time for students to return to the classroom.
Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?
Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency in Lifetime Fitness locker room
The city administrator for west suburban Warrenville has been charged with public indecency, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.
nctv17.com
DuPage County Fair Back For the First Time Since 2019
After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the DuPage County Fair made its return Friday at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. It’s a 180-year-old community tradition that honors the legacy of Illinois’ agricultural roots. “It feels wonderful to be able to invite everyone back on the grounds....
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
