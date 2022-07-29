Warhead assembly in a lethal pathogen

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
Nature.com
Linking B cell metabolism to immune regulation: the neurotransmitter GABA
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 260 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature,1 Zhang et al. reported that activated B cells produced and released the principal inhibitory neurotransmitter Î³-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The GABA secretion was demonstrated to inhibit cancer immunity by suppressing cytotoxic T cells and macrophages. The study revealed a new immune regulation mechanism of B cells, which suggests a new direction to understand cancer immunity and develop immunotherapeutics.
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
How melioidosis, a potentially deadly disease caused by bacteria found in US soil and water for the first time, spreads and is treated
Melioidosis, the illness caused by the bacteria strain, has killed 10 to 50% of people infected in outbreaks worldwide, but antibiotics can treat it.
Nature.com
Noaoxazole, a new heat shock metabolite produced by thermotolerant Streptomyces sp. HR41
The thermotolerant strain Streptomyces sp. HR41 was found to produce compound 1 only in a 45"‰Â°C culture, and not at the standard temperature. We previously designated this type of compound as a "heat shock metabolite" (HSM). NMR and MS analytical techniques were used to determine that the chemical structure of 1 comprised a methylated-oxazole ring and a linear chain moiety modified with a terminal amide group. Thus, 1 was shown to be a new curromycin analog, which we have designated noaoxazole (1). Compound 1 weakly activated Notch signal reporter activity without exhibiting cytotoxicity against assay cells at the same concentration.
Nature.com
Restrictive fluid therapy and high-dose vitamin C in sepsis
Two recent randomized trials provide evidence to guide the management of sepsis. The CLASSIC trial reports that restrictive fluid therapy has no mortality benefit compared to a standard regimen in patients with septic shock, whereas the LOVIT trial reports that high-dose intravenous vitamin C might be harmful in patients with severe sepsis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Affordable SARS-CoV-2 protein vaccines for the pandemic endgame
The astonishing speed with which coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines were developed is nothing short of a scientific triumph. Their rapid development was in part enabled by the use of novel gene-delivery technologies that could be manufactured quickly and at scale1. Both the mRNA (e.g. BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) and adenovirus-based vaccines (e.g. ChAdOx-1 nCov-19, Ad26.COV2.S) deliver genetic material to cells to instruct the production of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These vaccines have saved many lives, with estimates of vaccination averting at least 1 million deaths within the USA alone2. While the use of these new vaccine technologies in high-income countries (HICs) has dramatically reduced the number of COVID-19-related hospitalisations and deaths, vaccination rates in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) remain concerningly low. For example, as of May 8, 2022, only 17% of the eligible population in Africa have received two vaccine doses3. Vaccine coverage in LMICs has relied on 'traditional' technology approaches, namely inactivated viral vaccines. The CoronaVac (Sinovac), BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm) and COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech) comprise around half of all vaccines delivered globally and have played an important role in controlling COVID-19 in LMICs4. Unlike mRNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines do not require long-term storage at very low temperatures, thus facilitating their use in LMICs. However, a limitation of these vaccines is the reduced capacity to neutralise infection with the Omicron variant, particularly in the absence of any additional booster dose after the initial vaccine course5. Disparities in vaccine access further compound this problem. Administration of booster doses in HICs has been prioritised over equitable vaccine distribution, thereby impacting effective control of global COVID-19 infections, deaths and emergence of new variants. Mechanisms to distribute vaccines to LMICs have also faced serious problems. The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Scheme (COVAX) was established to facilitate global COVID-19 vaccine distribution; however, COVAX is underfunded, has struggled to secure enough vaccine doses and has failed to meet many key targets. It is clear that global vaccine production and supply need to be increased, ideally through the building of vaccine manufacturing and distribution capacity in LMICs.
Nature.com
Hardness and corrosion behavior of an Al-2Mn alloy with both microstructural and chemical gradients
An Al"“2Mn binary alloy with gradient microstructure and chemistry near its surface was fabricated by combining surface mechanical treatment and post-ageing treatment. TEM results indicate that the minimum grain size of the topmost surface layer is below 100"‰nm. As revealed by SIMS results, Mn is depleted in the surface layer with ~2"‰Î¼m in thickness, which is due to the "short-circuit" diffusion along grain boundaries and dislocation pipes. Microhardness and corrosion testing results revealed that both hardness and corrosion resistance increase substantially with this gradient design. XPS and Mott"“Schottky results demonstrate that the oxide film of the gradient Al"“Mn alloy is thinner and denser than that of the coarse-grained sample. Our design method of obtaining gradient distribution both in microstructure and chemistry near metal surface lights a pathway for overcoming the trade-off between properties such as strength and corrosion in 3000 series Al alloys.
Nature.com
EGFR ligands dictate tumour suppression
The infiltrating gliomas are highly invasive, and the outcome is a function of grade (histology) rather than stage (extent of disease). The 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) classification system grades gliomas on the basis of increasing degrees of dedifferentiation, anaplasia and aggressiveness, and also incorporates molecular features1. Glioblastoma is the most common primary malignant brain tumour, and among the most lethal of all cancers, with a median survival of only 12"“15 months2. Amplification of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene occurs in 57.4% of patients with primary glioblastoma3, and is often associated with the co-amplified glioblastoma-specific mutation EGFRvIII (deletion of exons 2"“7), which cooperate to trigger either ligand-induced or constitutive EGFR signalling, and activate distinct and mutually exclusive downstream pathways during progression4,5.
Nature.com
FOXP3 splice variant is associated with autoimmune disease
FOXP3 encodes a transcription factor that is expressed by regulatory T (Treg) cells. New research indicates that expression of a FOXP3 exon 2-deficient splice variant results in transcriptional regulation that can induce autoimmunity.
Nature.com
Tracking ingestion
Animals learn through experience what foods and fluids are worth ingesting to meet their internal needs, such as rehydration. During gustation, food and water elicit activity in dopamine (DA) neurons in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), conferring value on associated cues. However, it is not clear how such neurons represent internal nutrients and fluids - which are key drivers of ingestion-related behaviour - and how such representations are used to learn about what to ingest. Now, Grove et al. find that different midbrain DA neuron subsystems in mice track food and fluid ingestion at different stages of this process, and that this tracking information enables animals to learn about the results of ingestion.
Nature.com
Invadopodia and cooperative metastasis
Breast cancer cells originate from breast epithelial cells. In normal breast tissue, epithelial cells are tightly connected to each other. However, as the breast cancer progresses, some cells start detaching from the tissue, and then freely moving through the tissue. The cells that can individually move are referred to as mesenchymal cells, and the process of detachment is called Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition. Some cancer cells also make invadopodia, small protrusions that help cancer cells make holes in the matrix, so they can move through dense spaces. It was always assumed that invadopodia exists only in mesenchymal cells, but we now show that cells can be quasi-epithelial, and moving as a group, while at the same time making invadopodia for the group to pass through tight spaces. Interestingly, for a group to move, it is sufficient for the leader cell, positioned at the front of the group, to make invadopodia.
Nature.com
Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine
You have full access to this article via your institution. The roles of exerkines, factors released from tissues during exercise, in promoting health and longevity were recently addressed in the Review by Chow and colleagues (Chow, L. S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022)1). However, their timely Review did not adequately describe the major and diverse roles of lactate in regulating metabolism and physiology. Here, we highlight important functions of lactate as an exerkine.
Nature.com
A pathway of osmotic stress-induced necroptosis
Necroptosis is a form of regulated necrosis in which RIPK3 is activated by binding to RIP homotypic interaction motif (RHIM)-containing proteins. Now, researchers describe a non-canonical pathway of RIPK3 activation that is triggered by osmotic stress and NHE1-mediated cytosol alkalinization. This previously undescribed mechanism of osmotic stress-induced necroptosis might have implications for treating cancer and other diseases.
Nature.com
Penicixanthene E, a new xanthene isolated from a mangrove-derived fungus Penicillium sp.
One new xanthene derivative, named penicixanthene E (1), together with one known compound 2, was isolated from the EtOAc extract of the endophytic fungus Penicillium sp. GXIMD 03101, which was identified from the mangrove Acanthus ilicifolius L. collected in the South China Sea. The structure of 1 was elucidated by 1D and 2D NMR spectral interpretation and HREISMS data. The absolute configurations of C-9 and C-11 in 1 were proposed based on electronic circular dichroism (ECD), but the configuration at C-3 in 1 was unassigned. Compound 1 represents a xanthene derivative that was first reported, in which carbon-carbon double bond has been reduced. The cytotoxic activities of all compounds were evaluated, the result showed that compound 1 has weak activity against pancreatic cancer SW1990.
Nature.com
Marinacarboline glucuronide, a new member of Î²-carboline alkaloids from sponge-derived actinomycete Actinoalloteichus cyanogriseus LHW52806
A new member of Î²-carboline alkaloids, Marinacarboline glucuronide (1), along with nine known compounds (2"“10), were isolated from static liquid fermentation extracts of Actinoalloteichus cyanogriseus LHW52806 isolated from the marine sponge Phakellia fusca. Their structures were elucidated by NMR, mass spectrometry and single-crystal X-ray diffraction. All compounds exhibited neither antimicrobial activity nor cytotoxicity. Compounds 1, 8 and 10 showed anti-inflammatory potential of significant decreasing the expressions of IL- 6 in vitro at 20"‰ÂµM.
Nature.com
ZBTB46 ILC3s promote intestinal health
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Some immune cells in the intestine, such as group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s), express the transcription factor RORÎ³t, which specifies cell lineage. These cells have been associated with intestinal homeostasis, but our knowledge of their regulation and function is incomplete. In a new study published in Nature, researchers elucidate the role of these immune cells in maintaining homeostasis in the mouse intestine.
Nature.com
Ketogenic diet: new avenues to overcome colorectal cancer
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 262 (2022) Cite this article. CRC is one of the most common malignant tumors in the world that threaten human health. Multiple meta-analyses have shown that a posteriori"“derived unhealthy dietary pattern associated with higher body mass index and energy intake increased the risk of colon cancer,2 such as starchy foods, sugary drinks, salty snacks, red and processed meat, and refined carbohydrates. As Hippocrates said, 'Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food'. Changing dietary pattern at different periods of treatment could indeed improve the therapeutic effect, such as fasting3 and high-fat diet.4 Even so, diet-based strategies for CRC prevention and therapy remain largely unclear. In this study, Dmitrieva-Posocco et al. detected the effect of dietary intervention on CRC growth by feeding designed mouse diets containing constant protein and different fat-to-carbohydrate ratios in azoxymethane/dextran sodium sulfate (AOM/DSS)-induced model and genetic mice model (Cdx2creERTAPCfl/fl) in different housing conditions. They observed an inhibitory effect that enhanced gradually with the increase of fat-to-carbohydrate ratios, especially in the KD group including 90% fat content regardless of its origin. Moreover, substitution normal diet with KD during the process of AOM/DSS-based model construction also suppressed CRC growth, whereas this effect disappeared while return to a normal diet.
Comments / 0