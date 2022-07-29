Man charged in hate crime killing of motorcyclist to stand trial

www.nbc15.com
Troopers flying over Dane & 5 more counties this week to catch speeders
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies this week to catch speeding drivers in six counties. The agency is warning people of the looming eyes in the skies ahead of time so they will hopefully go ahead and opt to drive more safely on their own.
Wisconsin senators move to remember victims of Oak Creek temple shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both Wisconsin senators moved Tuesday to remember the 10th anniversary of a 2012 Sikh temple shooting that claimed the lives of seven worshipers. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson introduced the resolution commemorating the attack to honor the memories of the victims who were killed in the Sikh Gurdwara in Oak Creek on August 5, 2012. Six people were killed and four others were injured. In 2020, a seventh victim passed away due to his injuries.
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
Former VP Pence to join Kleefisch in Wisconsin for round table discussion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch Wednesday for a round table discussion in Pewaukee. The two will speak with law enforcement at the Ingleside Hotel and will also be joined by former Wisconsin Governor Scott...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The winning ticket for that massive $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing was sold in Illinois, but Wisconsin has a new millionaire courtesy of that same lottery drawing. Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner Mobil,...
