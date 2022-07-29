Man charged in hate crime killing of motorcyclist to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both Wisconsin senators moved Tuesday to remember the 10th anniversary of a 2012 Sikh temple shooting that claimed the lives of seven worshipers. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson introduced the resolution commemorating the attack to honor the memories of the victims who were killed in the Sikh Gurdwara in Oak Creek on August 5, 2012. Six people were killed and four others were injured. In 2020, a seventh victim passed away due to his injuries.

OAK CREEK, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO