April Owens makes history as first African American female captain in Baltimore County Fire Department

Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Baltimore Police identify four people killed since Tuesday, including two teenagers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified four people killed during the past week. 33-year-old Ernest Jackson 4th was killed on July 26, 2022, in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. 19-year-old Deontay Edwards was killed on July 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Oliver Street. 17-year-old...
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
‘It’s disheartening': Baltimore neighborhoods seeing increased carjacking cases
Police continue to investigate several carjacking cases in Baltimore City. There have been 383 carjackings in Baltimore City this year.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Baltimore County prosecutors dismiss charges against Baltimore Police officer
Baltimore County prosecutors have dismissed the criminal charges against a Baltimore Police officer charged in June with assault and firearms offenses.
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Decomposing body discovered on the side of a road in Baltimore County
An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found Sunday morning on the side of a road in Baltimore County.
Charges dismissed against Baltimore City cop accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend
Assault and weapons charges against a Baltimore City police officer have been dismissed in Baltimore County. The charges against Officer Thomas Kirby were dismissed last week. Deputy State's Attorney John Cox said the assault and weapons charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The charges stemmed from a May 29...
Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel shooting latest
The Baltimore man who was shot by his wife in a D.C. hotel room after she alleged he was molesting children at her Maryland daycare has been arrested. FOX 5's David Kaplan reports from D.C. with the details.
Single Mom Carjacked, Run Over By Her Own SUV Working 2nd Job In Baltimore
A single mom and Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized in serious condition after she was carjacked and run over by her own SUV over the weekend in Baltimore, according to police and those who knew her. Chelsea Nicolette was delivering a package in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue just...
Joseph J. Arcieri, a former Enoch Pratt Free Library librarian and a collector of books, dies
Joseph J. Arcieri, whose career as an Enoch Pratt Free Library librarian spanned three decades, died July 22 of COVID-19 and heart failure. The Stoneleigh resident was 76.
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
