ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wins, losses and close calls among Baltimore City and County General Assembly races

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 4 days ago
www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Hogan Releases Maryland’s State And Local Fiscal Recovery Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Board of Elections extends deadlines because of delayed primary

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland State Board of Elections extended several deadlines Monday because the primary had been delayed. The primary was held three weeks later than planned on July 19 because of issues surrounding redistricting. The following deadlines were adjusted:. Declining a Nomination: A candidate that is the...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Declares August as Immunization Awareness Month, State of Maryland Has Administered Nearly 12.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins. Read the governor’s Immunization Awareness Month proclamation. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
CBS Baltimore

Shellenberger wins Baltimore County state's attorney seat by fewer than 2,200 votes

BALTIMORE -- Scott Shellenberger has garnered enough votes to maintain his position as Baltimore County state's attorney, according to election records.The 16-year incumbent released a statement on Friday regarding the primary election results, which separated him from his challenger, Robbie Leonard, by 2,115 votes.Maryland's Board of Election results show that Shelleberger received 16,011 votes on election day, 8,276 votes during the early voting period, and 20,675 votes via mail-in ballot.In contrast, Leonard received 16,849 votes on election day, 8,340 votes during the early voting period, and 17,658 votes via mail-in ballot. Earlier in the election process, Leonard was only 900 votes away from unseating Shellenberger in the Democratic primary.Shellenberger's office had previously informed WJZ that he would not be commenting on the race until the election results were official.In his statement, which he released after netting 51.2% of the votes, Shellenberger said he would "continue to seek the fair administration of justice for and the protection of anyone residing in or visiting Baltimore County."
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Sun#Close Calls#The General Assembly#Politics Local#Election Local#County General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
franchising.com

The Habit Burger Grill Poised for Major Franchise Growth with Plans to Expand in Baltimore

Backed by Noteworthy AUV and Advances in Industry Technology, the Fast-Casual Burger Concept Identifies Baltimore as a Key Territory for Expansion. August 01, 2022 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE, Md. - The Habit Burger Grill, the Santa Barbara-born burger brand renowned for its signature Charburgers, handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads and diverse menu offerings, has officially announced a strategic franchising initiative to grow its footprint in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Maryland Delegate Charged With Embezzlement

(Annapolis, MD) -- A Maryland State Delegate is facing charges of embezzlement. The Maryland State Prosecutor's Office has announced charges against Delegate Richard Impallaria, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford Counties. Impallaria is accused of facilitating rental payments from the General Assembly to his landlord using state funds for...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy