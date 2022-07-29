Kentucky Flooding Leaves At Least 15 Dead, Governor Says

www.ibtimes.com
Kentucky Floods Kill At Least 30 As More Storms Forecast
Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 30 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday, as authorities worked to provide food and shelter for thousands of displaced residents. The death toll was expected to rise further, the governor said. Authorities were aware...
Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
Florida Clergy Lawsuits Say Abortion Ban Violates Religious Freedom
Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the ban violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails the...
Father Of Child Killed In Sandy Hook Testify In Alex Jones Defamation Trial
The father of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre took the stand on Tuesday to testify that U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones fueled a campaign of harassment against them by claiming the shooting was a hoax. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, is on trial...
Father Of Child Killed In Sandy Hook Says Experienced "hell" Because Of Alex Jones's Lies
The father of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre told a jury that he had endured years of "hell" after U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed the shooting was a hoax. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, is on trial in a Texas court to...
