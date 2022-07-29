Gilly’Gilly’s House Plans 1st Annual Summerfests House Plans 1st Annual Summerfest

Friday, July 29th, is National Chicken Wing day. In preparation, we have been polling our Hot 96.9 listeners for the past two weeks and doing a lot of research to find out who indeed makes the best chicken wings in and around the city. We got dozens of entries. When it comes to why people chose what they chose, it came down to flavor, crispiness, sauces, juiciness and more. Now we didn’t specify on the bone or boneless. We left that up to you all. Regardless of each of these responses, we all know chicken wings are the perfect bar food. They’re perfect for watching sports.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO