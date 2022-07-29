ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

White egret orchid evolved frilly petal to support pollinator hawkmoth

Science Daily
 4 days ago
www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Daily

Signaling 'stressed-out' plants

A plant scientist from the University of Missouri has discovered a new way of measuring stress in plants, which comes at a time when plants are experiencing multiple stressors from heat, drought and flooding because of extreme weather events. The discovery involves a once maligned collection of molecules called reactive...
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Turning fish waste into quality carbon-based nanomaterial

Thanks to their low toxicity, chemical stability, and remarkable electrical and optical properties, carbon-based nanomaterials are finding more and more applications across electronics, energy conversion and storage, catalysis, and biomedicine. Carbon nano-onions (CNOs) are certainly no exception. First reported in 1980, CNOs are nanostructures composed of concentric shells of fullerenes, resembling cages within cages. They offer multiple attractive qualities such as a high surface area and large electrical and thermal conductivities.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

A molecule of light and matter

Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a long time, but now scientists at the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at TU Wien, in cooperation with the University of Innsbruck, have succeeded in measuring this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction is useful for manipulating extremely cold atoms, and the effect could also play a role in the formation of molecules in space. The results have now been published in the scientific journal Physical Review X.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchids#Insect#Egret#Petal
Science Daily

Pinpointing consciousness in animal brain using mouse 'brain map'

Science may be one step closer to understanding where consciousness resides in the brain. A new study shows the importance of certain types of neural connections in identifying consciousness. The research, published in Cerebral Cortex, was led by Jun Kitazono, a corresponding author and a project researcher in the Department...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Cloud study demystifies impact of aerosols

Aerosol particles in the atmosphere have a bigger impact on cloud cover -- but less effect on cloud brightness -- than previously thought, new research shows. Aerosols are tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere, and they play a key role in the formation of clouds. With aerosols increasing due to...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

How color in photos can make food look tastier

An appealing photo of a pizza or other menu item can help a restaurant increase sales -- especially if the right filter is used, a new study suggests. Photos high in color saturation make food look fresher and tastier to viewers, which increases their willingness to order the menu items, researchers found.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Building bricks from waste materials

Firing bricks and making mortar and cement is very costly, but organic chemists at Flinders University are working on more sustainable alternatives -- focusing on building materials made from waste products. In another move into the circular economy, researchers from the Flinders Chalker Lab have used low-cost feedstocks to make...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

A new framework for investigating stability during walking

Falls are a serious public health issue, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths annually and racking up billions of dollars in healthcare costs. While there has been extensive research into the biomechanics of falls, most current approaches study how the legs, joints, and muscles act separately to respond, rather than as a system. The ability to measure how these different levels relate to each other could paint a much clearer picture of why someone falls and precisely how their body compensates. Until recently, however, an integrated measuring approach has been elusive.
CONGRESS
Science Daily

Super-earth skimming habitable zone of red dwarf

A super-Earth planet has been found near the habitable zone of a red dwarf star only 37 light-years from the Earth. This is the first discovery by a new instrument on the Subaru Telescope and offers a chance to investigate the possibility of life on planets around nearby stars. With such a successful first result, we can expect that the Subaru Telescope will discover more, potentially even better, candidates for habitable planets around red dwarfs.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

New method to promote biofilm formation and increase efficiency of biocatalysis

Birmingham scientists have revealed a new method to increase efficiency in biocatalysis, in a paper published today in Materials Horizons. Biocatalysis uses enzymes, cells or microbes to catalyse chemical reactions, and is used in settings such as the food and chemical industries to make products that are not accessible by chemical synthesis. It can produce pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, or food ingredients on an industrial scale.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Science Daily

Sound of music: Ultrasound exposure improves depressive behavior in rodents

The effect of ultrasound waves on the function of the human brain has been the key focus of recent research, which has indicated its potential as an effective, non-invasive approach for the modulation of brain activity. While the effects of ultrasound exposure on consciousness and cognition have been extensively explored, little is known about its impact on emotional states such as depression. To add to it, there are limitations in our understanding of neural and molecular mechanisms that underpin emotions.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy