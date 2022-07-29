www.norfolkwrenthamnews.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
Brush fire burns 2 acres of woods in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A brush fire burned through two acres of woods in Mansfield overnight. The fire happened just before midnight near Maple Park conservation area. The Mansfield Fire Department said they received a call from a Boston MedFlight that passed by. Upon arrival, trees were fully engulfed...
Passengers on broken down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
Trip On A Tankful: A day in Hull, Massachusetts
HULL, Mass. - About 90 minutes east of central Massachusetts and up to three hours from the western part of the state is the little coastal town of Hull. Although it's one of the smallest towns in the state, it offers plenty to do on hot summer days. "Hull is...
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Avoid Traffic and Comfortably Travel Stress-Free to Cape Cod on the CapeFLYER
First of all, it's pet-friendly, so this enjoyable, easy, relaxing way to get to Cape Cod is already a winner in my book. beautiful dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing red sunglasses. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Our summer days...
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
Worcester's Duncan Gratton has Kittansett Club in Marion in top shape to host 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship
The Kittansett Club in Marion will host the 68th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and there’s a Worcester connection. Duncan Gratton, president of the Kittansett Club, grew up in Worcester on Burgess Road near the intersection of Salisbury and Forest streets. He attended Lee Street School and Forest Grove Middle School...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
What We Did in Boston
A few weeks ago, Nic and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary (a bit early) in Boston! We spent 3 nights in this historic city and found this was the perfect amount of time to do and see nearly everything we wanted to. I sectioned out how we visited...
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
