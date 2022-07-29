No 'Safe Space' for 12 key ocean species on North American West Coast

Deep evolution casts a longer shadow than previously thought, scientists report in a new paper published the week of Aug. 1 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Smithsonian scientists and colleagues looked at eelgrass communities -- the foundation of many coastal marine food webs along the north Atlantic and Pacific coasts -- and discovered their ancient genetic history can play a stronger role than the present-day environment in determining their size, structure and who lives in them. And this could have implications for how well eelgrasses adapt to threats like climate change.

