Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 dead, homes underwater

At least 16 people, including six children, have been killed in flash flooding in Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll on Friday morning, and said that the number of fatalities was expected to double. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that four siblings, ranging from age one to eight, had been killed during the floods in Knott County. At a briefing on Friday afternoon, Governor Beshear said he had received notice that the bodies of the four children had been located.The governor has called this Kentucky’s “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.“It has wiped out what we believe...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO