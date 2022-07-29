Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 dead, homes underwater

www.today.com
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
Kentucky children die during historic flooding after being swept away, cousin says
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater. Brittany Trejo told Kentucky.com that four of her young cousins died after being swept away into the floodwaters on Thursday. She said the children, who were between the ages...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
Odd Creature Spotted on Security Cam from Morehead, Kentucky
Within the last week, a video has been sweeping social media. The viral clip accomplishes two of the three things I mentioned above. And for that, my hat is off. Here's the thing...it's security camera footage from a resident of Morehead, Kentucky. So how authentic is it?. As. Justïn Stäggs...
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
New Hurricane Bonnie path tracker and impact on US revealed after Category 3 storm kills at least two people
AT least two people are dead after Tropical Storm Bonnie strengthened into a major hurricane on Tuesday off of Mexico's Pacific coast. The now Category 3 storm is expected to pose no further threat to land, according to forecasters as it headed farther into the Pacific. On Tuesday, Bonnie had...
More than 40 people are unaccounted for after severe storms and floods in western Virginia county
About 44 people were unaccounted for Wednesday in the wake of severe weather and flooding across Buchanan County, in the far western part of Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
Crews have found all 44 Virginia residents who were missing after flooding
Authorities in southwest Virginia had feared the worst as they were inundated with calls from people who said they were unable to reach family members. But by noon Thursday, everyone had been located.
Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods
More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
Ohio Tornado Displaces Hundreds Of Families, Leaves Thousands Without Power
A tornado in southwestern Ohio arrived Wednesday with little warning, displacing hundreds of families and leaving thousands without power. The tornado tore through downtown Goshen Township at 2:30 p.m., according to CNN. Local police and fire departments, as well as schools and homes, were left heavily damaged. Residents of the suburb, which lies 30 miles from Cincinnati, had mere seconds to prepare.
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
Kentucky flooding leaves at least one person dead and entire towns submerged in water after horror mudslides
AT least one person is dead and more missing after catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides in Kentucky on Wednesday night. Entire towns have been left submerged in water with families waiting to be rescued on their roofs as the National Guard is called in after what is being described as the worst flooding in the history of the state.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Four young siblings killed as death toll rises to 16
At least 16 people, including six children, have been killed in flash flooding in Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll on Friday morning, and said that the number of fatalities was expected to double. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that four siblings, ranging from age one to eight, had been killed during the floods in Knott County. At a briefing on Friday afternoon, Governor Beshear said he had received notice that the bodies of the four children had been located.The governor has called this Kentucky’s “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.“It has wiped out what we believe...
People
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
24 people dead in historic Kentucky flooding
At least 24 people have died in the devastating rainfall that deluged eastern Kentucky, according to an NBC News tally. Six children are among the dead in the flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update Friday. Beshear said the number of children who died rose to six after the...
Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City
Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
Warnings issued after 'surprise' tropical storm forms off the coast of Carolinas
A 'surprise' tropical storm has formed off the coasts of the Carolinas and could hammer the area with wild weather this weekend.
