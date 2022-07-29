ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 8 dead, homes underwater

 3 days ago
www.today.com

The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet

A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
MONTANA STATE
HuffPost

Ohio Tornado Displaces Hundreds Of Families, Leaves Thousands Without Power

A tornado in southwestern Ohio arrived Wednesday with little warning, displacing hundreds of families and leaving thousands without power. The tornado tore through downtown Goshen Township at 2:30 p.m., according to CNN. Local police and fire departments, as well as schools and homes, were left heavily damaged. Residents of the suburb, which lies 30 miles from Cincinnati, had mere seconds to prepare.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Four young siblings killed as death toll rises to 16

At least 16 people, including six children, have been killed in flash flooding in Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll on Friday morning, and said that the number of fatalities was expected to double. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that four siblings, ranging from age one to eight, had been killed during the floods in Knott County. At a briefing on Friday afternoon, Governor Beshear said he had received notice that the bodies of the four children had been located.The governor has called this Kentucky’s “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.“It has wiped out what we believe...
KENTUCKY STATE
People

44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia

More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

24 people dead in historic Kentucky flooding

At least 24 people have died in the devastating rainfall that deluged eastern Kentucky, according to an NBC News tally. Six children are among the dead in the flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update Friday. Beshear said the number of children who died rose to six after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City

Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV

