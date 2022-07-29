Pete Williams retires after nearly 30 years at NBC: 'Absolutely the gold standard'

www.today.com
Related
Today fans break down in tears over legendary news anchor’s emotional sendoff after he leaves show
TODAY fans have expressed their feelings about a legendary anchor's retirement from NBC after nearly 30 years on the network. Longtime correspondent Pete Williams had an emotional farewell during Friday's broadcast. Pete's colleagues gave him an emotional sendoff on TODAY with a video highlighting the journalists' impressive almost three decades...
AOL Corp
TODAY Celebrates Pete Williams’ Retirement After Nearly 30 Years at NBC
The legendary career of a reporter who became the "gold standard" for news across his nearly 30 years at NBC was celebrated on Friday as he heads off to retirement. Friends and colleagues of NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams shared their sentiments on TODAY about the Washington-based reporter known for breaking big stories and delivering the news accurately and concisely from the biggest events of the last three decades.
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
BET
Surprise! MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Ties Knot With Shawn Townsend In D.C. Wedding
The MSNBC host and her fiancé Shawn Townsend surprised invited guests by getting married this weekend in an elegant ceremony hosted in Washington D.C. According to PEOPLE, the Friday (July 15) ceremony was held at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row, and included about 100 close family and friends. The couple kept their wedding plans a complete secret until the beginning of the ceremony that afternoon. Only a few of the attendees knew beforehand that they were there for a wedding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC’s Joy Reid has smallest quarterly audience since ‘The ReidOut’ launched
MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" with host Joy Reid finished the second quarter of 2022 with its smallest audience since the program launched two years ago this month. The quarter wrapped up before the long holiday weekend, revealing Reid’s program has shed viewers at an alarming rate since she took the place of Chris Matthews, who was forced to retire in March 2020.
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
Popculture
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CNN's Brian Stelter Refuses To Address Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski's Possible Takeover As Ratings Continue To Plummet
CNN's Brian Stelter is again glossing over a major story centered around his employer. The 36-year-old chief media correspondent failed to address the story Radar broke — that CNN boss Chris Licht is desperately trying to poach Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC in hopes they will save the failing network.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries Alex Brannan in London: 'Mr. and Mr.'
ABC News correspondent James Longman is officially married to his partner, Alex Brannan. The British journalist, 36, and his former fiancé tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday after being engaged for a little over two years. The happy couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of being together in January.
Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
People
Jonathan Owens Celebrates Fiancée Simone Biles' Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'You Motivate Me'
Simone Biles has added a new medal to her collection. The Olympic gymnast, 25, became the youngest person ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday at the White House, where she was supported by her NFL fiancé Jonathan Owens in a sweet display. "Words can't explain...
NFL・
MSNBC Star Joe Scarborough Could Earn $20 Million Per Year If He Jumps Ship To Save Struggling CNN: Sources
Joe Scarborough could become one of the "highest paid" hosts on CNN — if he can get out of his MSNBC contract and join Chris Licht at the struggling network. Radar told you first — Licht is in secret talks with Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and now we're told that if the married couple makes the network switch, Scarborough could earn $20 million per year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Sensational Calls For Savannah Guthrie To Be FIRED From 'Today' Show Over Hoda Kotb Feud
Viewers of the Today show are weighing in on Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's chemistry, and they are insistent that the latter leave the morning show altogether — especially amid the pair's alleged feud. One person wrote, "TODAY show- so now you are forcing Savanah and Hoda together like siamese twins," while another added, "I just read something that states Savannah and Hoda aren’t getting along. I just want to say that this show would not be this good without Hoda..."Others spoke out about Guthrie's attitude, writing, "Fire Savannah Guthrie!" while a second person fumed, "I'm so sick of Savannah...
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
Judy Woodruff Says ‘PBS Newshour’ Exit Was Decided ‘a Long Time Ago’
Longtime “PBS Newshour” anchor Judy Woodruff expanded on her plans to step down from her position, saying Thursday the decision was not a recent one. Speaking during “NewsHour’s” panel at the 2022 Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Woodruff said she had been thinking about stepping away from her role “for some time” and the decision happened to coincide with the upcoming midterm elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo
Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts. MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
Daily Beast
Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
What Chris Cuomo Has Said About Joining NewsNation After CNN Firing
Chris Cuomo, who is suing CNN over his dismissal last December, will host a new primetime show on cable network NewsNation.
Comments / 2