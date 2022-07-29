ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Williams retires after nearly 30 years at NBC: 'Absolutely the gold standard'

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
The legendary career of a reporter who became the "gold standard" for news across his nearly 30 years at NBC was celebrated on Friday as he heads off to retirement. Friends and colleagues of NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams shared their sentiments on TODAY about the Washington-based reporter known for breaking big stories and delivering the news accurately and concisely from the biggest events of the last three decades.
