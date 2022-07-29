Are we inching closer toward a recession?

The US economy shrank by 0.9 per cent during the second quarter of the year, further stoking fears the country is heading into a recession.Thursday morning’s data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, part of the Commerce Department, posted a second straight quarterly contraction in gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic output.Back-to-back negative GDP quarters constitute an informal definition of recession, but most economists point to a still-robust labour market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6 per cent unemployment rate. They argue that a recession, if one were to occur, is still...

