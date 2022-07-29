ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Are we inching closer toward a recession?

 3 days ago
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes. Summers, who began presciently warning that inflation would become a problem in...
BUSINESS
Economy
Fortune

A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

What Was the Great Recession? How Did It Affect the World?

What Was the Great Recession? How Long Did It Last?. The most severe economic downturn since World War II occurred between December 2007 and June 2009. During this period, hundreds of banks failed, millions of homes went into foreclosure, and Americans lost over $14 trillion in net worth. Unemployment levels swelled from 5% in 2007 to 10% in 2009.
ECONOMY
CNN

Is America in a recession?

The GDP indicates America is in a recession. The White House says no. But what are Americans experiencing of everyday indicators? Atlanta Barber RANDALL VAUGHN has had to raise the price of a basic cut from $35 to 45, but so far, “Things seem okay.”
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Warren attacks Powell for raising odds of 'devastating recession'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing him of threatening to undermine the economy with his efforts to curb inflation by raising interest rate targets. Warren, one of Powell’s most vociferous opponents, argued against the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish monetary policy in a Wall Street...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Yellen insists US not in recession as economy shrank 0.9 per cent in second quarter

The US economy shrank by 0.9 per cent during the second quarter of the year, further stoking fears the country is heading into a recession.Thursday morning’s data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, part of the Commerce Department, posted a second straight quarterly contraction in gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic output.Back-to-back negative GDP quarters constitute an informal definition of recession, but most economists point to a still-robust labour market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6 per cent unemployment rate. They argue that a recession, if one were to occur, is still...
BUSINESS

