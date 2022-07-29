Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee

www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Grants available for UC education, awareness, Wolf admin. says | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced earlier this week that $2.5 million in federal funding is available to community organizations for efforts to educate and connect underserved Pennsylvanians with the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system. … “Not everyone in their time of need is aware of our services...
newsfromthestates.com
Philadelphia’s home appraisal bias task force issues its final report
PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker, along with Ira Goldstein, president of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund, and the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force, issued its final report and recommendations. This report is the culmination of more than a year’s work....
newsfromthestates.com
West Virginia abortion rights face uncertain future as a weak Democratic party can’t stop the ban
Hannah Casto (L) and Allison Callicoat protesting the abortion ban under consideration in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
newsfromthestates.com
Gubernatorial candidate Fried: ‘To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane’
A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images. After the passage of a ban on semi-automatic firearms Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, in her role as a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, said in statement that, “To allow assault weapons to be bought and sold by civilians is insane.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: Schulz releases statement on governor’s race, updates on close contests, and some winners from LCV
Former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz addresses the crowd at her election night watch party in Annapolis. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As counties across Maryland completed ballot counting from the June 19 primary on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz issued what amounts to a concession statement. While her...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Maryland giving birth to a new political center
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) speaks to reporters outside Government House in Annapolis on the final day of the 2022 General Assembly session. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. The writer has taught political philosophy at five universities, is editor of “Leveraging: A Political, Economic, and Societal Framework” (Springer, 2014), and ran for Congress in the Democratic Primary in Maryland’s 8th District in 2016. He can be reached at [email protected] An earlier version of this commentary originally appeared in The Fulcrum.
newsfromthestates.com
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly Tuesday of complications from hernia surgery. He was 77. The Calvert County resident’s death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the July 19 primaries and sets rules and procedures for the upcoming general election — and it adds some uncertainty to the board’s short-term agenda and work product.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski
Flanked by a group of medical doctors, Sarah Godlewski speaks at a press conference May 13, 2022, on preserving abortion rights. Godlewski was campaigning for the Democratic nomination to run for Senate against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor Murphy signs group of election bills into law
The bills expand access to the ballot box and provide additional resources to our election officials, while strengthening the security of our elections, Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a statement. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a package of seven election bills...
newsfromthestates.com
Voter restriction ballot proposal turns in signatures — but may not head to voters
"Secure MI Vote" petition booth at a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. After organizers announced last month they’d gathered enough signatures to put a proposal clamping down on voting on the November ballot, the Secure MI Vote coalition submitted petitions on Friday — well past the deadline.
newsfromthestates.com
Wisconsinites with disabilities push for voting rights
The Wisconsin Capitol on spring election day, April 7, 2020. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) Wisconsinites with disabilities say they’re concerned that a recent decision from the state Supreme Court will force them to ask their friends and family to break the law in order to help them vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
‘Transformative’: Community power rules approved by utilities commission
The rules cover the formation of community power programs and set ground rules about how utilities interact with them. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) In a move energy experts believe will transform the state’s energy market, the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved community power rules that will allow cities and towns to save money and prioritize renewable energy.
newsfromthestates.com
Secretary of state predicts surge in primary voting driven by abortion amendment
TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state predicted Friday competitive races and the proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution could drive an extra 200,000 voters to the polls in the primary election. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who faces a Republican primary challenge tied to election security issues,...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon governor candidates will debate Friday
The three candidates for Oregon governor are Democrat Tina Kotek (left), Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated (center) and Republican Christine Drazan (right). (Campaign photos) The three women vying to be Oregon’s governor will meet on the debate stage for the first time Friday before a room of newspaper executives at a...
newsfromthestates.com
Cost estimates for constitutional convention in Alaska range widely
This November, voters will be asked whether or not to call a constitutional convention, which could pave the way for changing the Alaska state constitution. If Alaskans vote ‘yes,’ cost estimates to hold a convention range from a few million dollars to $20 million. One Republican senator said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Audits reveal that some Louisiana towns saw an increase in ticket revenue even as the pandemic limited traffic on their roads. (Canva image) Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting...
newsfromthestates.com
TribCast: A bill that would boost Texas’ semiconductor industry creates an unusual divide
Protesters march from the federal courthouse in Austin to the Texas Capitol on June 24 in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) July 29, 2022. Your browser does not support the. element. Sign up for The Brief, our...
newsfromthestates.com
Vietnamese trade group seeking new Nebraska partnerships is among guests expected at August summit
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency is using crop data to figure out how much money grain farmers should receive for disaster relief. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) A Vietnamese trade group is set to visit Nebraska in early August to try and forge new business partnerships and to attend...
newsfromthestates.com
State board retreats as cities, counties object to deadline for acknowledging record requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed deadline for government entities to acknowledge requests for open records. (Photo illustration by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) The Iowa Public Information Board is backing off a proposed rule change that would have required government agencies to at least acknowledge a public-records...
Comments / 0