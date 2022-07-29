Two Marylanders are helping White House focus on lifting up historically Black colleges and universities

As the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona continue to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C., the capital city’s mayor is asking the D.C. National Guard for help. Mayor Muriel Bowser has written federal officials two letters—one on July 19, the other on July 22—asking for help with a “humanitarian crisis” that is at its “tipping point.” As News4 reported, Bowser says that around 4,000 migrants have arrived in her city, which doesn’t have enough resources to help, even though local authorities have allocated more than $1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to external organizations. Bowser said in her July 22 letter that “the migrant crisis facing our city and our country through cruel political gamesmanship from the Governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with at the federal level.” As of Thursday, the federal government had not responded to the request.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO