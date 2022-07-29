ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Two Marylanders are helping White House focus on lifting up historically Black colleges and universities

By Nene Narh-Mensah
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

Moore, Cox hold leads in governor's race; CBS News calls race for Cox

BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.No other Democrat has reached double digits, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who suspended his campaign in June, is a distant fourth with 4% of the vote.Addressing supporters, Moore said his campaign "started with a thesis that we could actually escape the natural divisiveness of politics."Franchot warned his opponents not to...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Biden
AOL Corp

Pence Secret Service detail called family members to say goodbye

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives so much that they began calling their family members to say goodbye as rioters bore down on them at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a White House security official. From...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Marylanders#Bowie State University#The White House#Hbcu Board Of Advisors#Nba#The Carter Administration
MSNBC

Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said according to witnesses after former President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the rally he was informed by a staffer that the U.S. Capitol was "besieged and under attack" by rioters. Witnesses say after being informed Trump went to the dining room and watched Fox News.July 22, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

‘Humanitarian Crisis’: D.C. Mayor Asks National Guard to Help With Migrants Being Bussed

As the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona continue to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C., the capital city’s mayor is asking the D.C. National Guard for help. Mayor Muriel Bowser has written federal officials two letters—one on July 19, the other on July 22—asking for help with a “humanitarian crisis” that is at its “tipping point.” As News4 reported, Bowser says that around 4,000 migrants have arrived in her city, which doesn’t have enough resources to help, even though local authorities have allocated more than $1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to external organizations. Bowser said in her July 22 letter that “the migrant crisis facing our city and our country through cruel political gamesmanship from the Governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with at the federal level.” As of Thursday, the federal government had not responded to the request.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy