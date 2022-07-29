Two Marylanders are helping White House focus on lifting up historically Black colleges and universities

www.newsfromthestates.com
Trump Blames Pelosi, D.C. Mayor Bowser for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Trump's remarks come after the House committee presented evidence revealing his inaction for over three hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol.
POLITICO
A Homeland Security watchdog says many Secret Service text messages from the time of Jan. 6 Capitol attack were deleted.
The inspector general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “The Senate has already done a bipartisan investigation within the Rules Committee,” Davis told POLITICO about whether or not to speak with McConnell. The report from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt
The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
Black Contractor Hired to Remove Confederate Statues Launches NFT Collection to Raise Millions for Social & Economic Programs Across the U.S.
Devon Henry, whose company was hired to meticulously dismantle Confederate monuments across the country, is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag’s 13 stars with the launch of the “13 Stars” NFT Collection to raise $13 million for social causes. In July of 2020, Devon said yes...
Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot
Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
New witnesses confirm 'heated' discussion between Trump and Secret Service agent on Jan. 6
Despite denials from Secret Service and former President Trump, the Jan. 6 committee said Thursday night that witnesses confirmed that a heated argument occurred in the presidential SUV.
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Moore, Cox hold leads in governor's race; CBS News calls race for Cox
BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.No other Democrat has reached double digits, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who suspended his campaign in June, is a distant fourth with 4% of the vote.Addressing supporters, Moore said his campaign "started with a thesis that we could actually escape the natural divisiveness of politics."Franchot warned his opponents not to...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Supreme Court Asks Maryland, Virginia Governors to End Picketing Outside Justices' Homes
Less than two weeks after the Supreme Court announced their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS Marshal Gail Curley is asking state governors to step in and stop the picketing outside of justices' homes. Curley sent letters to officials in Maryland and Virginia over the weekend calling on them...
AOL Corp
Pence Secret Service detail called family members to say goodbye
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives so much that they began calling their family members to say goodbye as rioters bore down on them at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a White House security official. From...
No call logs, no presidential diary entry, no photos: What Trump did during the Capitol riot
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) breaks down then-President Trump’s actions during the January 6 insurrection after he arrived back at the White House after the rally at the Ellipse.
Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said according to witnesses after former President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the rally he was informed by a staffer that the U.S. Capitol was "besieged and under attack" by rioters. Witnesses say after being informed Trump went to the dining room and watched Fox News.July 22, 2022.
D.C. man gets record-tying 63-month sentence for role in U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A District of Columbia man who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to 63 months behind bars, tying the record for the longest prison term to date for anyone convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.
SFGate
Washington, D.C., mayor asks for National Guard to help with Texas, Arizona migrants
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, said Thursday she is seeking to have 150 National Guard troops deployed to the city to help with the thousands of migrants arriving on chartered buses from Texas and Arizona, a politics-driven influx from those border states that has overwhelmed local aid groups.
Maryland Gov. Hogan calls on state police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for carrying a concealed gun
Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state...
‘Humanitarian Crisis’: D.C. Mayor Asks National Guard to Help With Migrants Being Bussed
As the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona continue to charter buses to transport migrants to Washington, D.C., the capital city’s mayor is asking the D.C. National Guard for help. Mayor Muriel Bowser has written federal officials two letters—one on July 19, the other on July 22—asking for help with a “humanitarian crisis” that is at its “tipping point.” As News4 reported, Bowser says that around 4,000 migrants have arrived in her city, which doesn’t have enough resources to help, even though local authorities have allocated more than $1 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to external organizations. Bowser said in her July 22 letter that “the migrant crisis facing our city and our country through cruel political gamesmanship from the Governors of Texas and Arizona must be dealt with at the federal level.” As of Thursday, the federal government had not responded to the request.
Girl Scouts’ Possible Sale of 633 Acres of Maryland Land Draws Controversy
What happens when an organization that’s in need of a financial boost opts to sell off land that’s historically been undeveloped space? That’s become a growing question when it comes to the Boy Scouts, with various chapters selling off land that could stay preserved — or might end up being the site of new developments.
Climate protesters arrested outside Congressional Baseball game in D.C.
Dozens of climate protesters gathered outside the Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Stadium in Washington D.C. At least three of the demonstrators were arrested.July 29, 2022.
